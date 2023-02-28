Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
WKN: A2N9D9 ISIN: US60770K1079 Ticker-Symbol: 0QF 
Xetra
28.02.23
15:19 Uhr
130,44 Euro
-0,28
-0,21 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 13:38
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Moderna, Inc.: Moderna to Present at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced its participation in a fireside chat at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6th at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio and integrated manufacturing facilities that allow for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740894/Moderna-to-Present-at-Cowens-43rd-Annual-Health-Care-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
