Principal Solar CEO Discusses Growth Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") today announced the availability of a new interview with K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CEO and Chairman of Principal Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), to highlight the Company's business developments and investment considerations.

Principal invests in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors, as well as acquires and operates undervalued petroleum-producing properties. With approximately $4 million* in assets on its balance sheet as of its Q3 2022 filings, the Company believes it is well-positioned to make strategic moves that could increase its market valuation and revenue potential.

"Our existing assets alone are approximately valued at more than our current market cap*, and looking at our market position today, we believe the Company is considerably undervalued," Toussaint explains to SCV's Stuart Smith. "At this stage of Principal's development, our primary focus is on identifying and capitalizing on revenue-producing projects and investments."

One such example is the Company's recently formed joint venture with Executive Logistics & Transportation ("ELT"), a transporter of heavy freight nationwide. Principal has also taken steps to become a fully reporting company.

Learn more about the joint venture and Principal's plan of action by listening to the full interview at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2023-interview-principal-solar-psww/.

*Unaudited

About Principal Solar

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.PSWWEnergy.com.

