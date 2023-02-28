Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C3BL ISIN: US88642K1043 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIDEROCK COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIDEROCK COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 14:26
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiderock Companies, Inc. Evaluating Opportunities in Solar Industry

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) is seeking to find opportunities within Solar Industry and Green Energy that can be leveraged by Tiderock's expertise in real estate development.

In conjunction with the company audit, Tiderock is working to identify companies, concepts and/or strategic partnerships within the Solar and Green Energy Industries to create value for Tiderock shareholders. Rising interest rates and aggressive inflation has made 2022 a challenging year for companies within the commercial real estate sector. Tiderock itself has eliminated a few projects that were no longer economically viable. Being said with inflations triggering rising energy costs, homeowners are continuing to look for ways to save. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has economic incentives for homeowners providing up to 30% income tax credits on purchases of solar and related equipment. Tiderock is seeking to accelerate the deployment of these technologies.

Tiderock will continue to evaluate real estate opportunities as well, specifically projects that have capitalization rates that meet our parameters. These will include multi-family, single family and commercial real estate investments.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433. We intend to update our shareholders and the investing public in real time with respect to material developments concerning our plans and projects in real time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:

Tiderock Companies, Inc.
Thomas B. Fore, CEO
Email: info@tiderockco.com
Phone: (800) 791-8433

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741160/Tiderock-Companies-Inc-Evaluating-Opportunities-in-Solar-Industry

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.