Tiderock Companies, Inc. Evaluating Opportunities in Solar Industry

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) is seeking to find opportunities within Solar Industry and Green Energy that can be leveraged by Tiderock's expertise in real estate development.

In conjunction with the company audit, Tiderock is working to identify companies, concepts and/or strategic partnerships within the Solar and Green Energy Industries to create value for Tiderock shareholders. Rising interest rates and aggressive inflation has made 2022 a challenging year for companies within the commercial real estate sector. Tiderock itself has eliminated a few projects that were no longer economically viable. Being said with inflations triggering rising energy costs, homeowners are continuing to look for ways to save. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has economic incentives for homeowners providing up to 30% income tax credits on purchases of solar and related equipment. Tiderock is seeking to accelerate the deployment of these technologies.

Tiderock will continue to evaluate real estate opportunities as well, specifically projects that have capitalization rates that meet our parameters. These will include multi-family, single family and commercial real estate investments.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433. We intend to update our shareholders and the investing public in real time with respect to material developments concerning our plans and projects in real time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

