Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Minesto AB (127/23)

With effect from March 01, 2023, the subscription rights in Minesto AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 10, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MINEST TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019889775 Order book ID: 285550 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 01, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Minesto AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 24, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MINEST BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019889783 Order book ID: 285551 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB