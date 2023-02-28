Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN ISIN: SE0007578141 Ticker-Symbol: 7MN 
Tradegate
27.02.23
11:48 Uhr
0,539 Euro
-0,005
-0,83 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5360,56014:54
0,5030,51915:27
GlobeNewswire
28.02.2023 | 14:46
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Minesto AB (127/23)

With effect from March 01, 2023, the subscription rights in Minesto AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 10, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MINEST TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019889775              
Order book ID:  285550                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from March 01, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Minesto AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including March 24, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   MINEST BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019889783              
Order book ID:  285551                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.