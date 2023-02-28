AlertEnterprise, Inc., the leading cyber-physical security convergence software company, today revealed the launch of its first-ever Guardian AI Chatbot powered by OpenAI ChatGPT. The company will debut the AI Chatbot globally end of March at the ASIS Europe and ISC West trade events.

The Guardian AI Chatbot has been trained on ChatGPT's most recent content and prompts and can understand and interpret text and voice using a natural language processing (NLP) engine. The Chatbot can quickly answer a range of questions related to physical access, identity access management, visitor management, door reader analytics, and security and safety reporting. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Guardian AI Chatbot is developed with the world-renowned GPT-3 platform created by OpenAI and is designed to instantly deliver security operators the physical access and security insights that matter most with quick questions and prompts.

"Physical security and access control systems have always contained a tremendous wealth of data but, until now, accessing it was a tedious and manual process," said Yogesh Ailawadi, SVP Product and Solutions Engineering at AlertEnterprise. "Our Guardian AI Chatbot is poised to redefine the security operator's experience, increasing their productivity by over 100 times with instant and actionable insights for not only risk mitigation but real business value."

Mr. Ailawadi noted that the Guardian AI Chatbot is part of the launch of AlertEnterprise's next-gen AI technology and is completely integrated throughout the Guardian platform.

Get powerful answers in an instant

Some examples are:

"Guardian, how many people are on the Trading floor?"

"Guardian, how many employees and visitors are in the Data Center?"

"Guardian, how many new employee badges did we issue last month?"

"Guardian, show me upcoming employee training expirations for restricted area access."

Drive costs down. Boost employee efficiency.

Using Guardian and its AI Chatbot, CSO and CISO's can exponentially boost their team's efficiency by automating tedious tasks and freeing up time to focus on more critical responsibilities. Guardian also leverages a company's current security investments by connecting to most leading access control vendors and over 200 out-of-the-box connectors to HR, IT and OT systems. And if the organization has a complex mix of access control systems, Guardian connects to and consolidates them all under one platform.

AlertEnterprise founder and CEO Jasvir Gill says there's no better time for CSO and CISO's to invest in hyper-efficiency boosting AI platforms like Guardian. "Despite economic headwinds, the world's most forward-looking CSO and CISO's are accelerating security digital transformation. With Guardian's deep forensics and AI data-driven insights, CSO and CISO's can transform their access control from the stone age to the digital age-making every part of their SOC more automated, expeditious and cost effective, and ultimately the organization more secure. That's why I view the AlertEnterprise Guardian platform as a deflationary fighting force for companies today."

To see a live demonstration of the Guardian AI Chatbot, visit AlertEnterprise at Stand C5 at ASIS Europe in Rotterdam, NL, and Booth #13115 at ISC West in Las Vegas, USA.

AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise, cyber-physical identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it security convergence. And we develop game-changing security convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and physical security environments.

AlertEnterprise is committed to using AI in a responsible and ethical manner. We recognize the importance of protecting customer data and safeguarding against potential misuse of AI technology. As such, we have implemented strict policies and procedures to ensure the ethical use of AI and to protect the privacy and security of our customers' data. We believe that transparency and accountability are critical in this regard and remain dedicated to upholding these values throughout our development and operations.

