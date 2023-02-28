Fueled by Kroll's Cyber Risk solution portfolio, partners worldwide now have lifetime resale commission opportunities

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced the Kroll Cyber Partner Program which will offer lifetime returns to partners on its extensive suite of cybersecurity solutions. As a recognized global incident response provider, handling more than 3,000 incidents per year and with more than 650 experts across 19 countries, Kroll's Partner Program represents a unique opportunity for partners to tap into an ongoing revenue stream, with tech-agnostic solutions which enable its clients to be more resilient.

The Kroll Cyber Partner Program offers continual returns to partners as customers seek leading trusted cyber practitioners to deliver various protection, detection and response to cyber challenges. Kroll's Cyber Risk business delivers over 40 solutions such as digital forensics and incident response, managed detection and response and penetration testing and application security. It also offers a cyber risk retainer. This model means that partners also benefit from a mature direct sales team, rather than compete against it.

The Kroll Cyber Partner Program recognizes the different business models that partners have and will adjust accordingly, providing the investment, resources, tools and enablement needed to help build out partners' cyber risk businesses.

Keith Carter, Global Head of Channel Alliances in Kroll's Cyber Risk business, said: "The lifetime commissionable and resale opportunities offered in the Kroll Cyber Partner Program are unmatched in the industry. We have regularly experienced 10x returns on initial deal value over five years, an opportunity we're now opening up to partners, which they may be able to realize in as little as 24 months. We are delighted to now be able to extend these offerings to partners, creating lifetime value to them and their customers' businesses for many years.

Jason Smolanoff, President of Kroll's Cyber Risk business, said: "The Kroll Cyber Partner Program is an important evolution of our go-to-market strategy and recognizes the breadth of solutions we can offer to customers looking to enhance their cyber resilience. The Cyber Risk business has seen year-over-year growth during the past six years, and the Kroll Cyber Partner Program will enable us to continue to grow alongside our partners. As we generate further momentum, it is a priority for Kroll to enable our partners to benefit from the repeatable, profitable service offerings we bring to the market, helping secure their clients from cybercrime."

The Kroll Cyber Partner Program is open to managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), technology partners/independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and master agents/service distributors. Sign up to be a partner here.

