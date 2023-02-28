Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 ISIN: US3755581036 Ticker-Symbol: GIS 
Tradegate
28.02.23
15:49 Uhr
75,75 Euro
-0,51
-0,67 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,6575,7316:02
75,6375,7116:01
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 15:38
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: Honoring the History and Impact of the Aids Memorial Quilt

Gilead Sciences

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / The San Francisco-based AIDS Memorial Quilt is the world's largest living memorial project. Comprised of more than 50,000 panels holding more than 110,000 names of people who have died from HIV-related causes, it serves not only as a moving tribute but also as an HIV prevention education tool.

Gilead has been a long-time supporter of the Quilt and of other organizations, in the Bay Area and beyond, that share in its mission to help end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Blocks of the Quilt are now on rotating display at Gilead's campus in Foster City, and the company is creating its own panel that will be dedicated to the memory of Gilead loved ones who have been lost to the HIV epidemic.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Quilt and hear from Cleve Jones, who conceived this idea at the height of the epidemic in 1985.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741183/Honoring-the-History-and-Impact-of-the-Aids-Memorial-Quilt

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.