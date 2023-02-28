Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Truist Foundation Introduces New Audio Series, Inspiring Conversations, Featuring In-Depth Discussions With Nonprofit Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE:TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses in underserved communities.

To shine a light on some of the systemic barriers and innovative solutions impacting these issues, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell engages in open dialogue with leaders of nonprofit organizations supported by Truist Foundation. The first installment of Inspiring Conversations features Tim Renick, executive director at the National Institute for Student Success at Georgia State University - one of the country's largest Minority Serving Institutions (MSI). Tim discusses his dedication to helping campuses, especially institutions that enroll large numbers of low-income, underserviced and first-generation college students.

To learn more, listen to Lynette's conversation with Tim.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, Truist Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at truist.com/foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741173/Truist-Foundation-Introduces-New-Audio-Series-Inspiring-Conversations-Featuring-In-Depth-Discussions-With-Nonprofit-Leaders

