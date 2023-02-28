Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC: San Francisco Personal Injury Attorney Teresa Li Obtains $1,000,000 Against Uber Driver

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / On the evening of February 22, 2020, Li's client, a 25-year-old veteran, and his 15-year-old brother were using electronic motorized longboards to skate around the neighborhood in Hayward, California. Li's clients were hit by an Uber vehicle at an intersection that had a green light. One of Li's clients sustained a traumatic brain injury and fractured his right ankle with subsequent surgeries. Li's other client witnessed his older brother being run over by the Uber car. The police found Li's clients at fault for not using the crosswalk.

The lawsuit was filed in Alameda Superior Court on February 17, 2022, Sanchez v. Hamzat, case No. 22CV007178. The Uber driver denies liability and argues that Li's clients were responsible for the accident because they were in the intersection when the light was red and did not wear bike helmets in violation of California Vehicle Code Section 21292, and did not use a lamp in violation of California Vehicle Code Section 21293.

Despite the adverse finding of the police report, Li was able to successfully argue that her clients were lawfully in the vehicle lane in compliance with Vehicle Code Section 21294 which allows electric motorized longboards to use vehicle lane as long as the posted speed limit is 30 mph or less. Throughout some investigative work, Li was able to prove that her clients entered the intersection when the light was green and later turned red before they were able to cross the intersection. Li also contends the Uber driver failed to yield to her clients who were already in the intersection, in violation of California Vehicle Code Section 21800(a), because he was in a hurry.

At the time of the collision, Li's client was scheduled to start his job as a TSA agent at the SFO in a couple of days. Due to the collision, he was unable to work. Despite the traumatic brain injury, he went back to school, studying to be a Sign language interpreter.

The settlement of $1 million was reached on February 17, 2023.

"I am glad that through the settlement, Uber is taking responsibility for the horrific accident that its driver has caused, despite the adverse finding of the police report," said Teresa Li.

About Teresa Li, Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC

Teresa Li has recovered over $25 million on behalf of injured clients. She specializes in traumatic brain injury/concussion in addition to other practice areas including brain injury, Uber/Lyft, car, truck, bike and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death and more. Li has been repeatedly selected by Super Lawyers Magazine as a Super Lawyers Rising Star and has been included in the Top Women Attorneys in Northern California list since 2014. She is a member of the Litigation Counsel of America, in which only 0.5% of attorneys are invited to join. For more information, please call (888) 635-3259, or visit http://www.lawofficesofteresali.com . The law office is located at 315 Montgomery Street, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104. To read more about Teresa Li in the news, please visit Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC .

