Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with one of the largest property management companies ("PMC") in the U.S. representing approximately 150,000 apartments. The launch is planned to begin in Washington D.C. in March, and rollout across the country, city by city.

Zonetail's latest PMC client, utilizes Yardi's premium platform and mobile application, RENTCafe, as their tenant portal, allowing residents to communicate and interact with their property manager, create service requests, receive updates on community news among other valuable tools all at the touch of a screen.

The PMC's tenants have been using the Yardi RENTCafe platform for several years, and the majority of their residents use it on a regular basis. This provides Zonetail, and Zonetail marketplace clientele, with an instant, highly engaged and targeted consumer base to communicate with.

Once Zonetail's simple three-step onboarding is complete, the next time a tenant opens their app, the Zonetail marketplace will be right there, on the landing page.

Tenants will enjoy immediate access to a wide range of unique offerings from local businesses in their surrounding area, such as restaurants, shopping, grocery, entertainment, health and beauty, and more. In addition, they will have access to numerous existing and upcoming services offered from Zonetail partners that include home and concierge services via Thumbtack, delivery options from restaurants, grocery and other retailers via MealMe, essential services offered from telecom, insurance, and many others.

"This is a big win for the Company and something we have been working towards throughout 2022. I'd like to thank the Zonetail team, and particularly Geoffrey Gelb, from the board of directors, for his valuable assistance," said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. "This agreement more than doubles the Company's current portfolio of properties, and is the first major signing of 2023, a year that is expected to have many more."

The Company reports that several of their marketplace clients that signed agreements over the past twelve to eighteen months are strictly U.S. based, Thumbtack being a great example. Building out the marketplace in advance of rolling out a large number of units that this new agreement represents was necessary. Now the revenue from the U.S. can begin.

Zonetail also announces that the private placement of up to $500,000 of units announced December 15, 2022, as been terminated (see press releases of December 15, 2022 and December 29, 2022).

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. Our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail is partnered with Yardi, Shiftsuite and now MRI Software which together account for an estimated 50 million households across North America.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

