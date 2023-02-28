By 2025, 20% of anti-phishing solutions will be delivered via API integration with the email platform, up from less than 5% today, report finds

IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform protecting more than 10,000 global enterprises, announced today that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) category in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security. Vendors are selected based on criteria including email security capabilities that are innovative and/or demonstrative of forward-looking product strategies, client inquiries about that vendor for email security, and the interest of Gartner clients via searches on Gartner.com. The report is intended to provide more understanding of the market and its offerings.

As part of its key findings, the Gartner Market Guide notes that, "Impersonation and account takeover attacks via business email compromise (BEC) are increasing and causing direct financial loss, as users place too much trust in the identities associated with email, which is inherently vulnerable to deception and social engineering." Indeed, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. firms lost a total of $43 billion to BEC between June 2016 and December 2021.

To effectively combat the massive increase in advanced Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, a new approach to email security is needed as traditional solutions that rely on rules and scanning of links and attachments are increasingly bypassed. This new approach should be able to continuously learn from real-world attacks and incorporate regular phishing simulation and awareness training to effectively prevent socially engineered attacks with malicious intent.

The Gartner Market Guide recommends that security and risk management leaders should:

Use email security solutions that include anti-phishing technology for targeted BEC protection that use AI to detect communication patterns and conversation-style anomalies.

Include API-based ICES solutions when evaluating email security solutions. The simplicity of evaluation and additional visibility into internal traffic and other communication channels can reduce risk, as these solutions create communication graphs and baseline user activity to detect suspicious behavior.

Invest in solutions that can use their API integrations into collaboration platforms to filter malicious content or suspicious interactions.

Reinforce training with context-aware banners and in-line prompts to help educate users.

"Successful Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks not only result in significant financial losses for organizations, but also add to the burden of enterprise security teams. These teams are required to conduct manual investigations into the BEC attacks that manage to evade conventional security measures," Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. "As BEC and other advanced phishing attacks intensify, we remain committed to protecting customers and partners through the most powerfully simple email security solution that uses a combination of AI and human insights."

More than 10,000 global customers depend on IRONSCALES to combat the advanced phishing attacks with the industry's only solution that combines AI and human insights.

