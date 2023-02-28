FuturePay Holdings Inc.: FuturePay Announces Partnership with Circcell to Bring Digital Revolving Credit Solutions to Beauty and Wellness Consumers

E-commerce merchant will leverage FuturePay's MyTab platform to offer a flexible and convenient credit option to shoppers

SOUTH JORDAN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / FuturePay Holdings Inc. ( FuturePay®) announced it is bringing its MyTab digital revolving credit platform to beauty and wellness customers through an agreement with Circcell®, a leading provider of upscale skincare products. Through this partnership, Circcell customers can use FuturePay's convenient MyTab solution to finance purchases of Circcell's line of moisturizers, toners, serums, oils, masks, and other products. As a cardless revolving credit solution, MyTab provides shoppers with flexible payment options that contrast with the fixed payment terms associated with Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) installment loans. Through MyTab, customers can reuse their line of credit over a lifetime, giving merchants the ability to create recurring revenue opportunities and build long-term relationships with their customers.

"We are pleased to reach this agreement with Circcell, which has built a loyal customer base through its high-quality products and savvy marketing strategy," said Tim Harris, chief executive officer at FuturePay. "The MyTab solution gives customers the flexibility they need to comfortably finance purchases according to their budget, while allowing merchants to deepen customer relationships and increase repeat business."

MyTab is well suited to serve beauty and wellness merchants like Circcell, since their products are often bought on a recurring basis. In addition, average order values in this category generally are in the 500-dollar range, a price point where many consumers look for financing options. Digital revolving credit helps merchants convert short-term transactional customers into long-term patrons, since the ability to use available credit on a revolving line fosters loyalty and provides opportunities for repeat business. Digital revolving credit also helps increase Customer Lifetime Value (LTV). In comparison, BNPL installment loans finance single transactions with a fixed number of installments. A BNPL account is then closed after the installment loan is paid off, and the customer relationship is terminated.

MyTab can be easily integrated with a merchant's website through a simple API, availing shoppers of this convenient option directly in the shopping cart with near-instant approvals. Consumers need only apply once for a MyTab account, which can then be used over time with any merchant that accepts MyTab.

Circcell makes luxury skincare products that are smartly sourced and environmentally savvy. Founded by Wharton MBA and engineer Maya Crothers, her cruelty-free formulas contain naturally derived components such as herbal extracts, essential oils, and marine-based ingredients to deliver performance-driven results.

"We're thrilled to offer the MyTab platform as a financing option for our discerning customers," said Crothers. "It lends itself particularly well to our desire to strengthen consumer relationships and create an easy, convenient, and flexible purchasing experience. We offer premium products, and our customers deserve a payment solution that reflects our efforts to create an efficient, rewarding, and enjoyable online shopping environment."

Headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, FuturePay Holdings Inc. is the provider of MyTab, an innovative digital revolving credit platform that delivers a secure, cost-effective, and easy-to-implement cardless financing option for e-commerce merchants and their customers. Unlike traditional Buy Now Pay Later platforms that provide installment credit loans for a single purchase, FuturePay customers apply once for a revolving credit line which they can use and reuse over the long-term for purchases on any website accepting MyTab as a financing method.

Revolving credit is made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

