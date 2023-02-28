Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 16:50
MEDIA ADVISORY: Research Reveal: Experts Discuss Return on Investment of Healthy Buildings and Organizations in Webcast Featuring International WELL Building Institute , Edge Technologies, HKS Chicago

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / WHAT: The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health, will host a panel of executive leaders and experts to discuss the connection between investments in healthy building strategies and enhanced business performance, increased asset value and higher financial returns, against the backdrop of an uncertain economy.

The panel discussion will feature data reported in IWBI's comprehensive research review, Investing in Health Pays Back: The Growing Research Behind the Business Case for Healthy Buildings and Healthy Organizations, comprising major findings from nearly 60 independent studies, demonstrating the return on investment and other economic benefits of healthy buildings and healthy organizations.

Highlights from the report include:

  • Higher ventilation rates linked to an 8% uptick in employee performance
  • WELL Certification connected to a 28% improvement in overall satisfaction with the workplace
  • A 300% return on investment for workplace wellness programs

WHO:

  • Moderator: Jason Hartke, Executive Vice President, External Affairs, IWBI
  • Whitney Austin Gray, Senior Vice President, Research, IWBI
  • Florijn Vriend, Head of Well-being and Social Impact, Edge Technologies
  • Tommy Zakrzewski, Director of Building Engineering Physics, HKS Chicago

Note: Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of IWBI, is also available to discuss findings from the comprehensive research review, including market implications.

WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2023, 12:00 PM EST

WHERE:

  • Investing in health pays back Zoom webinar:
    • https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0pOofH4VRju1T1f_4RTwOA

For more information or to schedule interviews with IWBI's President and CEO, or other experts, please contact media@wellcertified.com.

##

About the International WELL Building Institute
The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Performance Rating, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

Media Contact: media@wellcertified.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741206/MEDIA-ADVISORY-Research-Reveal-Experts-Discuss-Return-on-Investment-ROI-of-Healthy-Buildings-and-Organizations-in-Webcast-Featuring-International-WELL-Building-Institute-IWBI-Edge-Technologies-HKS-Chicago

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
