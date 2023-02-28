Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - BD88, a leading online casino in Malaysia, has been shortlisted in the Top Online Casino Malaysia Sites 2023 by the Malaysian Gaming Association. The award recognizes BD88's commitment to providing players with a safe, fair, and exciting gaming experience.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/156459_74a7c9de743cf9b3_001full.jpg

BD88 offers over 1000 games. In addition, the site is fully licensed and regulated, ensuring that players can trust that their personal and financial information is safe and secure.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of the top online casinos Malaysia sites ," said a spokesperson for BD88. "Our team works hard every day to provide our players with the best possible experience, and this is a testament to our dedication and commitment to excellence."

In addition, BD88 is also dedicated to providing its players with exceptional customer service. The site offers 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone, ensuring that players always have access to the help they need.

The site also offers a range of sports betting options, allowing players to bet on their favourite teams and events from around the world.

Furthermore, aside from the restrictions of conventional gambling games, BD88 introduced a new game in February of this year called "Aviator". In this game, players can place their bets and cash out once the airplane takes off, as the multiplier increases from 1x to 1,000,000x. Visit aviator.my for more information.

ABOUT BD88

BD88 Casino is a user-friendly platform that can be accessed on both mobile and desktop devices. It is a secure site that offers a range of products and services, including special promotions, and VIP treatment, to players in Malaysia. In addition, BD88 online casino offers a selection of popular Asian Slots, Aviator, Sportsbook and Live Dealer, and is an official agent for major gambling brands. It boasts several features that make it an attractive gaming platform including :

being licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao and PAGCOR,

being a member of Gamble Aware, which promotes responsible gaming,

having a fast and easy registration and login process,

providing a seamless user experience,

accepting multiple payment methods.

To find out more about the online games offered by BD88 Online Casino, prospective gamers can visit the official website at BD88.

Contact person: Daniel Tan

Official Website: bd88my.com

Email: marketing@bd88my.com

Instagram: instagram.com/bd88.official/

Facebook: facebook.com/official.BD88/

