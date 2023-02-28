Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn's AdvertiseCast Signs Exclusive Ad Partnership with The Viall Files, the Award-Winning Pop Culture Podcast Hosted by Nick Viall

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced an exclusive, multi-year advertising deal between Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, and The Viall Files, an award-winning pop culture podcast hosted by Nick Viall - a TV personality, best-selling author, and former star of ABC's 'The Bachelor.' The Viall Files will leverage AdvertiseCast's full-service advertising platform, including Libsyn's Automatic Ads solution to augment their host-read program with programmatic ad revenue and Libsyn Subscriptions to build listener membership for its subscription-based, ad-free content.

Launched in 2019, The Viall Files is a weekly multi-episode podcast that discusses relationships, pop culture, and provides real and unfiltered dating advice. It has amassed over 100 million downloads with an average of 5 million listens per month. The series was nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2020 and voted one of the Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 by AP. On Mondays, listeners call in to "Ask Nick" for advice on all aspects of their lives. On Tuesdays, during 'The Bachelor'/'The Bachelorette' seasons, Nick and his team recap each episode. And on Wednesdays, he has one-on-one, in-depth conversations with a special celebrity, pop culture, or expert guest, which in the past have included Nikki Glaser, Justin Long, Jim Jeffries, Josh Peck, Meghan Trainer, Steve-O, January Jones, Taylor Lautner, Maria Menounos, Kelly Osbourne, Brian Baumgartner, and Chrishell Stause. They sometimes challenge the way he looks at the world - and no topic is off limits as Nick gets intimate talking inspiration, friendship, family, dating, and sex with his guests and audience.

"Nick has built an incredible team of podcast professionals who understand their listeners and embrace the underlying principles of both audience and revenue growth. Our sales team is ecstatic to represent The Viall Files and are already actively introducing new brand and agency partners to the show," said Rick Selah, Senior Vice President, Content Partnerships, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast.

"I'm elated to bring The Viall Files over to the razor-sharp team at Libsyn. We have some amazing things planned to continue growing The Viall Files into an undeniable media brand, and Libsyn has built an incredible home to expand and flourish under," said Nick Viall, Creator, Producer, and Host, The Viall Files.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators.

For more information or to advertise on The Viall Files podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com.

Viall is represented by UTA, Byron Ashley of Settebello Entertainment, align PR and attorney Matt Rosen of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741211/Libsyns-AdvertiseCast-Signs-ExclusiveAdPartnership-with-TheViall-Files-the-Award-Winning-Pop-CulturePodcastHosted-by-Nick-Viall