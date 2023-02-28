During MWC Barcelona 2023, Huawei will be meeting with operators, industry partners, and other key opinion leaders from around the world to discuss "GUIDE to the Intelligent World". Together, they will look at how to use the GUIDE business blueprint to lay the foundation for 5.5G and build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity in an intelligent world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006057/en/

Huawei's Hall 1 exhibition booth at MWC Barcelona 2023 (Photo: Huawei)

Huawei's main exhibition booth in MWC Barcelona's Hall 1 is designed around the concept of "Intelligent Future, Full of Hope". At the booth, Huawei painted a picture of an era fueled by the digital economy and defined by collaboration that is more vibrant and full of unlimited possibilities. At the event, Huawei is also showcasing its latest products and solutions that deliver ultimate 5G experiences, premium and intelligent ultra-broadband connectivity, digital and intelligent transformation, and their Green 1-2-3 solution. Huawei's offerings show a clear commitment to innovating for the 5.5G era, creating value for customers, and stimulating the digital economy.

By the end of 2022, 5G had already proven to be a global commercial success, with over a billion mobile users connecting with 5G. Leading operators in China, South Korea, Switzerland, Finland, and Kuwait have already achieved 5G user penetration rates of more than 30%, and more than 30% of their traffic comes from 5G.

According to Ookla's latest 5G City Benchmark Report, Huawei has played an important part in 5G network construction in all of the top 10 cities among the world's 40 representative 5G-enabled cities. It's important to note that 5G performance results in these 10 cities show that the 5G networks constructed by Huawei offer the best experience.

Following on from Huawei's concept of "Striding Towards the 5.5G Era" that was proposed in July 2022, Huawei is highlighting the five major characteristics of the 5.5G era: 10 Gbps experiences, full-scenario interconnection, integrated sensing and communication, L4 autonomous driving networks, and green ICT. Leading global operators, standards organizations, and industry ecosystem partners are coming together to promote innovation and exploration for this 5.5G era, as it will create more new applications and business opportunities.

Ongoing and robust investment into ICT infrastructure directly spurs growth within the digital economy. A third-party report shows that, as new networks evolve from one generation to another, this effect will be further amplified by 15%. Looking towards the future, we believe the GUIDE business blueprint that combines both 5G and 5.5G clearly lays out how ICT evolution will progress and bring about greater value.

Together with our customers and partners, we will continue to innovate, building intelligent connectivity and redefining computing. This collaboration on innovation will create even greater value for the ICT industry and make the industry as a whole more resilient and prosperous.

Huawei's Enterprise division is also hosting their own event at MWC 2023, themed "Leading Digital Infrastructure for New Value Together", where they will launch more than 50 innovative products and solutions for global customers. Highlights here include their Intelligent Simplified Campus Network Solution, a series of innovative data center solutions, and business strategies for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In the device field, Huawei is showcasing their new HUAWEI Mate 50 series, HUAWEI WATCH Buds, HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber, that come packed with new innovation in areas like mobile imaging, fitness and health, and smart office.

MWC Barcelona 2023 runs from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to lay the foundation for 5.5G and build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006057/en/

Contacts:

Olivia Zhang

+86-15013066795 +44-7444720703

zhangningning7@huawei.com