Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Accessibility, Mental Health and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Ericsson:

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round up. Today we are talking about a framework to improve mental health in the workplace, a new EU law on gender balance on company boards, decline of trust in women leaders, and a great new accessibility campaign from Apple.

Mental health

How can we improve mental health in the workplace? The new Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Well-Being from U.S. Surgeon General outlines Five Essentials that companies can use to create a healthy workplace culture.

Gender equality

A few days ago, the European Parliament adopted a new EU law that requires publicly-traded companies to ensure better gender balance on corporate boards. A minimum of 40% of non-executive director positions, or 33% of all director positions, need to be filled by women by the end of June 2026. Read more here.

Women in leadership

The "Reykjavík Index for Leadership" from Kantar Public was first launched in 2018 and measures society's perceptions of men's and women's suitability to lead. According to new data, trust in women leaders has significantly declined in the past year.

Inclusion & tech

Ahead of the International Day of People with Disabilities on December 3rd, Apple released "The Greatest", a new campaign about accessibility. Worth watching!

Ericsson, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741228/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Accessibility-Mental-Health-and-More

