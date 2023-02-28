Enfuse Group recognised by Financial Times as leading IT Strategy Consultancy firm for second consecutive year

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Enfuse Group, a management consultancy specialising in Digital Transformation, have been recognised by The Financial Times in their UK's Leading Management Consultants 2023 report.

The rankings, which were published on 17th February, are based on three surveys of consultants' clients and peers. Enfuse Group was again ranked in the category of leading IT Strategy consulting firms.

Enfuse Group Co-Founder and CEO Graeme Curwen remarked "we are delighted to win this award for the second year running and wish to thank our peers and clients who recognised us. We continue to strive towards our mission of helping our clients be remarkable and these accolades are a great recognition of our peoples' efforts in achieving that".

This award comes straight after Enfuse Group recently won Best Companies awards as the No. 2 Best Consultancy to work for in the UK and No. 3 Best Small Company.

Graeme added "It has been an excellent start to the year having now been publicly recognised both as a great place to work and also as doing great work for our clients."

ABOUT ENFUSE GROUP

Enfuse Group was founded by Graeme Curwen and Harry Vazanias with the vision of building a consultancy that would help their clients become top performers through Digital and IT as well as being a great place to work for their people.

Since its foundation, Enfuse Group has worked both in the UK and internationally with some of the world's most recognised companies, across a number of sectors, to help them in their digital transformations.

www.enfusegroup.com

