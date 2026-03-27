Euromonitor International once again confirms Tineco as the global No.1 brand in the household wet dry vacuum cleaner segment.

Tineco, a global leader in intelligent floor care solutions, announces that Euromonitor International has recognised the company as the world's leading brand in the household wet dry vacuum cleaner segment for the fourth consecutive year*. The recognition by one of the world's leading independent market research providers highlights Tineco's sustained leadership and growth momentum within the global smart home category.

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Tineco ranks as the world's No.1 wet dry vacuum cleaner brand for the fourth consecutive year (Euromonitor International).

In recent years, Tineco has played a key role in making wet dry vacuum cleaners an essential part of modern households. By combining advanced technology with user-centric design, the brand has built a global community of more than 24 million users** and continuously expanded its presence across major international markets.

According to Euromonitor International, Tineco achieved a global market share of 35 percent in 2025, maintaining its position as the world's leading brand in the wet dry vacuum cleaner segment for four consecutive years. This milestone demonstrates the brand's sustained growth, its global leadership and its commitment to high-performance, intelligently designed cleaning solutions trusted by millions of households worldwide.

Flagship Products at a Glance

Tineco's spirit of innovation is reflected across its flagship product portfolio. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist series (S9 Artist Steam Pro, S9 Artist) represents the brand's leadership in smart wet cleaning, combining advanced sensor technology with premium design for hard floor care. The PURE ONE A90S demonstrates powerful cordless suction with intelligent suction optimisation for whole-home cleaning. The CARPET ONE Cruiser, meanwhile, highlights Tineco's expansion into deep carpet cleaning. Together, these products demonstrate Tineco's ability to deliver comprehensive, high-performance solutions for every surface in the modern home.

Voice of the Company

"Being recognised by Euromonitor International as the world's leading brand in the wet dry vacuum cleaner segment for the fourth consecutive year is a significant milestone for Tineco," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our mission to simplify everyday life through intelligent technology. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, we remain focused on developing solutions that deliver strong performance, convenience and an overall better cleaning experience."

Company Background

Since its founding in 1998, Tineco has evolved from a vacuum cleaner manufacturer into a global innovator in smart floor care, kitchen appliances and personal care products. The company introduced the world's first smart vacuum cleaner in 2018 and the first smart wet dry vacuum cleaner in 2019, setting new standards for intelligent household cleaning.

Tineco continues to drive the category forward through ongoing product innovation, integrating intelligent features such as real-time sensing, automatic power adjustments and simplified maintenance systems. The brand's expanding portfolio is designed to meet the needs of today's consumers.

Tineco products are available at more than 10,000 retail locations worldwide. In Germany, they are sold through Otto, Cyberport, QVC, Tchibo, as well as in more than 600 major retail stores including MediaMarkt, Saturn, Expert, EP, Euronics and Edeka, in addition to Amazon and Tineco's official online store.

Learn more about Tineco and its portfolio of intelligent household appliances at de.tineco.com.

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured by global retail sales volume (in units) of the brand in the household wet dry vacuum cleaner segment in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Household wet dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household appliances that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to clean hard floors and subsequently vacuum the dirty water and debris. Based on research completed in March 2026.

**Data based on Tineco's official net sales records (January 2020 to March 2026). Tineco reserves the right of final interpretation.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the world's first smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances across floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

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Contacts:

Press contact:

silvia.shi@tineco.com