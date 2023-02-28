VT5 Acquisition Company AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
News release
VT5 publishes results of Annual Shareholder Meeting 2023
The shareholders approved the annual report, including the statutory financial statements and the IFRS financial statements for the financial year ending 31 October 2022, accepted the proposed appropriation of available earnings and granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. The shareholders also followed the Board of Directors' proposals regarding the elections of the members of the Board of Directors, including the election of Heinz Kundert as chairperson, the members of the Compensation Committee, the statutory auditors as well as the independent proxy. The motions concerning the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were also approved.
Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VT5, stated: "The entire VT5 team thanks the Company's shareholders for today's approvals and trust. We will continue our quest for the search for a combination candidate with a high-growth and innovative technology. The support by our shareholders as expressed during today's Annual Shareholder Meeting further facilitates our ongoing negotiations with promising targets."
The complete agenda and explanatory notes including all proposed motions presented to the Annual Shareholders Meeting are available at the Company's website https://vt5.ch/hv-invitation. The minutes of the meeting, together with the voting results, will also be posted on the Company's corporate governance section within 10 days (https://vt5.ch/websites/vt5/English/5400/corporate-governance.html).
Corporate Calendar 2023
Contact
The class A shares and redeemable warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.
More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: VT5 publishes results of Annual Shareholder Meeting 2023
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VT5 Acquisition Company AG
|Churerstrasse 25
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 55 210 80 80
|E-mail:
|info@vt5.ch
|Internet:
|https://vt5.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1571189
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1571189 28.02.2023 CET/CEST