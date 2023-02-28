Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
WKN: A3CT5P ISIN: SE0016278154 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,354 Euro
+0,025
+7,60 %
28.02.2023
Hilbert Group Publishes Year-End Report for 2022

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Regulatory

The fourth quarter 2022

(compared to fourth quarter 2021)

  • Revenues amounted to kSEK 4,310.9 (5 693.7)
  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled kSEK -18,214.0 (-4,134.6)
  • Result for the period was kSEK -23,511.5 (-2,681.1)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to kSEK -3,765.0 (-2,694.0)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.41 (-0.07)

Full Year January - December 2022

(compared to full year 2021)

  • Revenues amounted to kSEK 26,949.70 (9,185.9)
  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled kSEK -50,181.0 (-5,754.4)
  • Result for the period was kSEK -39,264.1 (-3,987.6)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to kSEK -25,851.0 (-3,730.0)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.70 (-0.26)

Highlights from the CEO's address

General

I want to emphasize that despite the deep funk in digital asset markets, Hilbert has never been in a stronger position in terms of potential growth, and in terms of the company's ability and capacity to attract the second wave of institutional capacity that we now see moving into crypto markets.

Asset Management

We have managed to outperform many of our peers in the past year and so far, this year. Hilbert's investment strategies are up between 10% and 70% in the first 7 weeks of 2023. Our new strategy, Hilbert V30, is up 20% since we started trading it on 1st of May 2022, while the broader crypto market is down over 50% in that same period.

COIN360

Our near-term objectives and goals for COIN360 are:

  • A complete shift in how and what content is rolled out on the website and associated channels such as twitter and newsletters etc. A new head of content of COIN360.com was hired last week.
  • To reach USD 150k in monthly ad-revenue income alone, by July 2023.
  • To have a full-fledge subscription service in place in the second half of 2023.

HAYVN - Venture

During 2022, HAYVN's revenues grew from $0.68 million in 2021 to $3.5 million in 2022 - this corresponds to a 5x revenue growth, year-on-year.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-02-28 19:00 CET.

HILBERT Q4 22 FINAL

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741262/Hilbert-Group-Publishes-Year-End-Report-for-2022

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
