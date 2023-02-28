Mark Medical Care Announces February Grand Opening of its Washington Heights Location

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / According to the Society for Vascular Medicine, nearly 30 million Americans suffer from some form of vascular disease, with around 23% of the entire adult population living needlessly with varicose veins.

Causing embarrassment, discomfort, pain, and in some cases life-threatening situations, many residents throughout New York seek treatment from vein specialists like Mark Medical Care.

This quarter, Mark Medical Care proudly celebrates more than a decade of positive patient outcomes, and the growth of its offices across New York with the February grand opening of its Washington Heights location.

Grand Opening of the Washington Heights Location

Committed to providing excellent patient care, utilizing the latest medical technology, and increasing accessibility, Mark Medical Care has continued to expand its operations in order to better serve the greater New York community at large.

Recently, the company announced the upcoming grand opening of its Washington Heights clinic, conveniently located at 1370 St. Nicholas Ave., New York, NY 10033.

The new office is equipped with the latest in advanced medical technology, and designed with the comfort of patients as a top priority. Additionally, this location will be staffed with both English and Spanish-speaking employees and medical professionals, welcoming those from the Spanish community with open arms.

Mark Medical Care: Washington Heights

Address: 1370 St Nicholas Ave, NEW YORK, NY 10033

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Phone Number: 877-673-4818

Grand Opening: The new location is slated to open on February 27, 2023.

Expert Varicose Vein Treatment with Outstanding Outcomes

Backed by 20-years of experience, the team at Mark Medical Care is as talented as they are dedicated to delivering positive patient outcomes.

The center's bilingual team views client satisfaction and positive outcomes as the ultimate gauge of it's success as a medical center. This is why they remain steadfastly committed to delivering the highest level of medical services to every patient on every visit.

Led by Dr. Ron Mark, a board-certified physician, and vascular surgeon, medical professionals diligently assess each patient's condition, presenting patients with the most effective treatment options for optimal results.

Minimally-Invasive Treatment Options

Recognized for exceptional service and a personalized approach to patient care, Mark Medical provides a range of minimally-invasive, industry-leading treatments for varicose veins.

The vein center's treatments encompass everything from injectable sclerotherapy to body sculpting, each customized to meet the unique needs of patients in order to produce better outcomes.

By utilizing minimally invasive methods, Dr. Mark and his bilingual team are able to effectively treat varicose veins with outpatient procedures that allow patients to quickly return to their daily activities.

VARICOSE VEINS TREATMENTS

Endovenous Laser Varicose

Microphlebectomy

Microfoam Therapy

Sclerotherapy

Varicose ulcer treatment

About Mark Medical Care

Specializing in varicose vein treatments, Mark Medica Care provides innovative, personalized treatment for unsightly and often painful spider veins. Since 2012, the team at Mark Medical Care has proudly served the residents of New York, earning them a reputation as one of the forefront treatment centers for spider veins.

Founder of Mark Medical Care, Dr. Mark, also known as "The Vein Doctor," is dedicated to helping patients reclaim their health and confidence through the use of cutting-edge medical technology and evidence-based procedures.

Utilizing innovative approaches to varicose veins and other vein-related issues, Mark Medical Care is able to help patients take back control of their health, self-confidence, and more

Those interested in learning more about Mark Medical Care, or in scheduling a consultation, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 877 673 4818

Contact:

Business Name: Mark Medical Care

Website: https://markmedicalcare.com/en/

Phone Number: 877 673 4818

Email: infommc@markmedicalcare.com

