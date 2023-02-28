Baton Rouge, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - A Acadian Assurance, Inc., a trusted financial planning and insurance firm that has been helping generations of families since 1966, has recently revealed their expert financial strategies to help maximize social security benefits and create a tax-free retirement.

With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Cody Biggs, Financial Coach and Tax Reduction Specialist at A Acadian Assurance, Inc., has seen first-hand how important it is for retirees to optimize their retirement income.

"Social security benefits are an essential source of income for most retirees, but many people don't realize they have the power to maximize their benefits," said Biggs. "Our team at A Acadian Assurance, Inc. is dedicated to helping clients create a retirement income plan that is tailored to their unique needs and goals."





Cody Biggs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9556/156565_6b6439e34461bbab_001full.jpg

The financial experts at A Acadian Assurance, Inc. use a variety of strategies to help clients maximize their social security benefits, such as understanding how benefits are calculated, knowing when to claim benefits, and optimizing spousal and survivor benefits.

In addition to helping clients maximize their social security benefits, A Acadian Assurance, Inc. also offers expert guidance on how to create a tax-free retirement. By understanding the tax implications of different retirement accounts and investment strategies, the team at A Acadian Assurance, Inc. can help clients minimize their tax liability and create a more secure financial future.

"We believe that everyone deserves a financially secure retirement," said Biggs. "By working with A Acadian Assurance, Inc., clients can take control of their financial future and ensure they have the retirement income they need to live the life they want."

For more information about A Acadian Assurance, Inc. and their financial planning services, visit their website at https://www.aacadianassurance.com.

Contact:

Cody Biggs

Cody@aacadian.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156565