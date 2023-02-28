AcuFi and Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, Reveal the Best Solution for Debt Relief to Weather a Recession

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Managing debt during a recession is a daunting task. The majority of people think that it is best to pay down any loans before an economic downturn. At the same time, it's also important to have some savings for a rainy weather. "When a recession is looming, maintaining a balanced financial approach is key to enduring any turbulent period that might lie ahead," say the experts at Irvine-based debt relief agency AcuFi , founded by Nick Kohlschreiber . "Consumers will also benefit from creating a plan to manage their debt during a recession so they can face the challenges with a positive outlook."

As the nation grapples with record-breaking inflation , economists are concerned that a recession is the next logical step. In fact, given the definition of a recession as "two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product," one has already technically taken hold. With the prices of goods and services rising and the value of the dollar weakening, those already in debt are in what could be considered a precarious position. However, all does not have to be doom and gloom, according to the expect team at AcuFI and Nick Kohlschreiber . There are several tactics that can be employed to weather a recession - or the threat of one - and they involve taking steps toward debt relief.

To begin with, AcuFi experts advise consumers to take full stock of their financial circumstances and assess which debts have the highest interest. From there, they can prioritize paying down high-interest obligations to decrease the overall amount they will have to part with. In the case of many consumers, credit cards can be a key place to focus on as these currently have an average variable rate of 18.1% . Another area AcuFi experts urge consumers to consider is personal loans, mortgages, and auto loans with fixed rates. Borrowers can work with a financial advisor to create a plan to pay down such debt based on their spending and budget.

Those who lack the funds to repay their debt before or during a recession still have options, according to AcuFi. "Such consumers should consider working with a financial advisor or a debt counselor who can guide them through debt consolidation and settlement options," the founder of AcuFi, Nick Kohlschreiber , explains. "Consolidation can be a great way for individuals to make a fresh financial start as they implement a plan to pay creditors based on a realistic budget." For those swamped with debt, AcuFi experts suggest credit counseling services, which can provide a new perspective and offer strategies for repaying creditors on their behalf, although these services typically charge fees, which should be factored into a person's budget.

Above all, AcuFi experts urge consumers not to panic. Regardless of their situation, creating a solid financial plan can help them stick to their budget and repayment schedule whatever the economy may be doing. While recessions can be impactful, they ultimately come to an end, lasting only 11.1 months on average. AcuFi experts state that people in debt may take comfort in the fact that even though their approach to debt relief may need to change, the pain will not last for long, and the result will be improved fiscal discipline and greater financial freedom.

About AcuFi:

AcuFi is a company dedicated to advocating for consumers burdened with unsecured debt to help them develop viable repayment plans and strategies. It provides debt resolution services to those looking for an alternative to bankruptcy, making it possible to reduce the amounts owed and settle the debts faster. AcuFi representatives work on behalf of the consumer with experts to create personalized debt relief plans.

