Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Pesorama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQB: PSSOF) ("PesoRama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading in the USA on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") beginning today, February 28, 2023, under the symbol "PSSOF". Quotes for the Company's US symbol will be available once the Company's common shares commences trading today on the OTCQB at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSSOF/quote.

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high-density, high-traffic locations. PesoRama's 21 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information, visit: http://pesorama.ca/.

For further information, please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

Founder & Executive Chairman

rahim@rahimbhaloo.com

416-816-3291

Erica Fattore

President & Chief Executive Officer

erica@joi.mx

Alyssa Barry

Investor Relations

investors@pesorama.ca

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company, the OTC Listing application, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

