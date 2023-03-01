Rancho Cucamonga, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Genius Operations(R), which assists Behavior Analysts with developing efficient operational systems for businesses, is now offering its Total Operations Suite along with other services and events scheduled for 2023. The co-founder of Genius Operations(R), COO Portia James, states that the downloadable tools in the Total Operations Suite will ultimately give BCBA clinicians the ability to optimize companies and to focus on what matters most, such as staff training or quality of services.

"At Genius Operations(R), we are very passionate about supporting professionals who provide applied behavior analysis treatment to children with autism," Portia James says. "After listening to their concerns, we decided to create a customizable ABA package that can give them the information and help that they need to potentially thrive."

The Total Operations Suite features a portal with links to policies, processes, and documents that are required by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) in order to earn Accreditation. Users will be guided through a 30-minute presentation on how to navigate the portal, and participate in a two-hour "Ask Me Anything" meeting, where people can ask questions or share concerns with Genius Operations(R) specialists before submitting BHCOE accreditation documents. Genius operations cannot guarantee accreditation through BHCOE, but can support users through the evaluation process.

"We also provide a one-hour BHCOE interview prep session, community support from our members, and the opportunity to upgrade the package with tools for improving your operating procedures and workflows," co-founder Chanavian Baugh says. "Our Total Operations Suite is very useful for Behavior Analysts and aims to simplify and standardize the way that we build and scale ABA companies."

Genius Operations(R) recently announced its new partnership with the BHCOE and will be working to empower Behavior Analysts who are minority business owners to earn BHCOE accreditation. The company explains it is focusing on African American professionals because approximately 3.9% of all Behavior Analysts are Black, and have substantially lower access to resources for building and maintaining sustainable companies.

"Through this partnership and our efforts, we hope to see a ripple effect, with more ABA professionals going into underrepresented communities and providing services to minority children with autism," Portia James states.

The company reveals that its COO will be speaking at the Black Applied Behavior Analysts Conference 2023, which will be held from June 17-19 in Detroit, Michigan. Portia James will be speaking on combating burnout by aligning personal values to professional workflows, with the goal of reducing barriers for African American clinicians in the ABA community.

Also this summer, Genius Operations(R) plans to launch "Radical OBM," its Organizational Behavior Management certification course that will run for 16 weeks and offer two formats: online certification for clinicians and in-person team training for ABA companies.

"We are very excited about helping participants learn more about the foundations of organizational behavior management, mission-focused decision-making, and strategic navigation for building, maintaining, and scaling ABA companies," says Chanavian Baugh.

From October 11-15, 2023, Genius Operations(R) will be holding a retreat in the Dominican Republic for people of color who are Behavior Analysts and who own or plan to own an ABA company in the next year. The retreat will be held in a mansion in Cap Cana/Punta Cana and feature topics that include:

the foundations of organizational behavior management

mission-focused decision-making

strategic navigation for building, maintaining, and scaling ABA companies

the benefits of values alignment, self-care, networking, and coaching

Registration is open now, and prospective attendees can reserve a spot by sending an inquiry to the company.

Genius Operations(R) invites all minority ABA professionals who need assistance with the certification process or with potentially strengthening business operations to reach out to the company.

"We are ready to come alongside you and help you to achieve your mission: to help children with autism," says Chanavian Baugh. "Nothing is more important to us than empowering you to make a difference in their lives."

Genius Operations(R) is minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned, and it is committed to narrowing the gap in quality care in underrepresented communities. Its vision is for all clinician-owned ABA companies is to operate at a standard of excellence that qualifies users for BHCOE accreditation.

For more information about Genius Operations(R), please contact:

Portia James and Chanavian Baugh, cofounders

thegoteam@behaviorgenius.com

(909) 850-7210

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156546