The transaction further bolsters BearingPoint's sustainability practice and offers clients an extended range of services

European management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced it has acquired the sustainability consulting practice of Korkia, a Helsinki-based investment and advisory company. Korkia offers clients a wide range of services to address the challenges of sustainable development and has been active in this field for several years.

With the transaction, a team of highly qualified experts will join BearingPoint and complement BearingPoint's offering in the field of renewable energy, resource industries and low emission traffic. Korkia's sustainability and growth team is focusing on clients in the Public Sector, Consumer Goods and Retail as well as in the Utilities' and Transport segments.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint, said: "I am delighted to welcome the sustainability team of Korkia to the BearingPoint Family. They have a strong and proven expertise in helping clients in sustainability and growth topics. With this acquisition, we are continuing to implement our growth plans in the sustainability market."

After the acquisition of Paris-based I Care Consultants in 2022, this is the second significant step by BearingPoint within 12 months to grow its sustainability team. "We see a strong demand from our clients in this field. The combined sustainability practice of BearingPoint and Korkia will deliver a comprehensive suite of services to support clients on their sustainability journey," said Kiumars Hamidian.

"Korkia's expertise in the sustainability field is a perfect fit strategically and culturally for BearingPoint and will enhance our already excellent skills in those areas. The team will join our Finish practice but of course support all our clients across Europe from the first day on," said Eric Conway, Regional Leader of the GROW region (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Italy, The Netherlands, UK, and Ireland) at BearingPoint.

"The consulting team will have a bright future under Bearing Point's ownership. They have excellent resources to support the development and growth of the business. We will keep on focusing on renewable energy and keep moving on the same track we have been for the last few years," Pauli Mäenpää, CEO at Korkia, concludes.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 13,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

