Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 
Tradegate
01.03.23
08:00 Uhr
7,970 Euro
+0,070
+0,89 %
Dow Jones News
01.03.2023 | 08:34
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights 01-March-2023 / 07:01 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 28 February 2023 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,245,975 ordinary GBP1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  225713 
EQS News ID:  1568219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568219&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
