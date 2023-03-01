Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Annual Results

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea has published its annual reporting for 2022



Nordea has published its annual reporting for 2022 Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Annual Financial Report

1 March 2023 at 9.00 EET Nordea has today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2022, which includes the audited Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report and the Corporate Governance Statement. Further, Nordea has today published its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2022. The year 2022 turned out to be extraordinary as Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused significant human suffering and societal and financial uncertainty. Furthermore, societies faced higher inflation and a changed interest rate environment. Despite turbulent times Nordea had another strong year and was able to drive high business activity. "As the world faces uncertain times, Nordea's role is the same as it always has been: we are here to support our customers and the societies where we operate. We have a resilient business model that has proven its strength many times, and we are, together with the Nordic societies, ready to weather the challenging conditions. Our direction remains unchanged. For more than 200 years, we have supported our customers and helped to develop the Nordic societies. We are committed to continuing on this path," President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen comments in the CEO letter of the Annual Report. The Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are available at nordea.com. This year, for the first time, the Annual Report contains, among other things, a significant increase in the scope of disclosures on financed emissions and increased disclosure on the EU taxonomy. Nordea also publishes its Annual Report in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML) and the consolidated financial statements are marked up with XBRL tags. Authorised public accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Nordea's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). The ESEF Annual Report in Swedish is available in the zip file attached to this release and at nordea.com. Nordea's sustainability reporting is integrated into the Annual Report and therefore no separate Sustainability Report is published. In addition to statutory non-financial and taxonomy reporting, Nordea prepares sustainability reporting according to the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards). Nordea also reports on climate-related information based on the recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Indices referring to the reporting in relation to the GRI Standards, the TCFD, as well as the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) are published as a separate appendix available at nordea.com/sustainability. Disclosures of financed emissions are reported based on the Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry provided by the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF). Nordea's non-statutory sustainability reporting has been assured by PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy with a level of limited assurance in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11

For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.00 EET on 1 March 2023.

