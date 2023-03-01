Peru will attend the leading tourism convention ITB Berlin 2023 counting on a strong tourism offering and the reopening of Machupicchu to the world, all part of the country's initiatives to help the international tourism sector to recover.

Machupicchu is the first carbon-neutral wonder of the world. (Photo: PROMPERÚ)

The Peruvian delegation is comprised of 23 exhibitors from different regions of Peru, who will promote cultural, adventure, and sustainability-focused nature activities in various destinations of the country's diverse regions.

The return of ITB to the in-person format is important to the Peruvian private sector. It makes it easier to market the country's tourism products to the international market thanks to the increased business opportunities between Peruvian and German operators.

The award-winning Peruvian cuisine also plays a pivotal role in the promotional campaign. Each Peruvian region boasts unique dishes with local flavors, a key planning component for tourists who wish to broaden their Peruvian experience.

It should be noted that Peru is working to regain the trust of international tourists by implementing actions that showcase the country as a safe destination with a multifaceted offering of unique experiences, while contributing at the same time to the country's social and economic development.

The winners of the 2023 Green Destinations Story Awards will be announced at this year's ITB, with Peru holding nominations for the Bosque de Pómac Historic Sanctuary in Lambayeque and the Tingo María National Park in Huánuco. These nominees stand out as sustainable destinations committed to looking after the environment for the benefit of both businesses and communities.

