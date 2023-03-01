EQS-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference/Merger

MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring 2023 in Basel as media partner



01.03.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring 2023 in Basel as media partner Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, March 01, 2023. MC Services AG, a leading international public and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life science and healthcare sectors, will continue its support for BIO-Europe Spring®, Europe's largest springtime life sciences networking conference, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place March 20-22, 2023 in Basel, Switzerland, and be followed by a virtual partnering edition March 28-30, 2023. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provides them with early information on attendees, presenting companies, as well as interview opportunities with senior executives and investors. "By hosting this year's BIO-Europe Spring® in Basel, EBD Group has chosen one of the most productive life science hubs in Europe. As an important therapeutic and technological development location for both big pharma and biotech companies, it is ideal for connecting people in the international biopharma sector," said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services AG. "MC Services is excited to support this important partnering event again by promoting international awareness and fostering media relations." BIO-Europe Spring® is expected to bring together more than 2,800 executives from biotech and pharma companies as well as stakeholders in the financial community from 60+ countries. Highlights from this year's program include a keynote speech on the "The Business of Biotech", exploring the latest developments and challenges in capital formation and deal-making plus panel sessions on the topic of "therapeutic insight", presenting the latest innovations and global trends in oncology and neurology. For more detailed information regarding the program, timing and additional activities, please visit the event's website. About MC Services AG MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life science and healthcare sectors. With a strong team of advisors in science, finance, media communications and extensive industry experience, MC Services is a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capital and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services has offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston. www.mc-services.eu About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE® , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. Contact Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

Phone: +49 211 529252 22 Email: contact@mc-services.eu

01.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

