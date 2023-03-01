EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media



01.03.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST



Zurich, 1 March 2023 Ladies and Gentlemen, We cordially invite you to attend our 2022 Annual Results Conference Call. Date / Time Monday, 27 March 2023 at 09h30 am CET

Speakers Roni Greenbaum, Chairman Arik Parizer, CEO Valérie Scholtes, CFO

Dial in number +41 58 310 50 00

We kindly ask you to dial in about 5 to 10 minutes before the call starts. EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Annual Report 2022 and the 2022 Annual Results Press Release on 27 March 2023, at 07h00 am CET. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/ We look forward to your participation. Best regards, Arik Parizer

CEO Contact information :

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

