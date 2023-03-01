EPIC Suisse AG
Zurich, 1 March 2023
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to attend our 2022 Annual Results Conference Call.
We kindly ask you to dial in about 5 to 10 minutes before the call starts.
EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Annual Report 2022 and the 2022 Annual Results Press Release on 27 March 2023, at 07h00 am CET. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards,
Arik Parizer
