Plans to further speed up the expansion process in becoming the No. 1 jewellery retailer globally

Immediate expansion plans into the UK, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Turkey, and South Africa.

Dallas store is the 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold Diamonds

The grand inauguration of the 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with a retail network of 300 showrooms across 10 countries, was held in Dallas, USA.

Ms. Susan Fletcher, Collin County Commissioner and Mr. Jeff Cheney, Mayor of Frisco, Texas, jointly inaugurated the showroom in the presence of Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director International Operations. The event was virtually attended by Mr. M. P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group; Mr. KP Abdul Salam, Vice-Chairman, Malabar Group; Mr. O Asher, Managing Director India Operations, other team members, well-wishers and dignitaries.

"It is a moment of great pride for us as we touch the 300th mark with this new showroom in Dallas, USA. We started off with a small showroom in Calicut, Kerala, India and today, in less than 30 years, we have a strong retail presence of 300 showrooms across 10 countries; all thanks to our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. We will continue to strengthen our retail presence in the regions where we have established a robust presence, as well as enter new markets with our differentiated products, services and assurances. The acceptance and patronage received by the brand gives us the confidence to further speed up the expansion process in becoming the No: 1 jewellery retailer globally," said Mr. M. P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

Malabar Gold Diamonds currently operates in 10 countries and has immediate expansion plans into the UK, Bangladesh, Australia, Egypt, Canada, Turkey, South Africa. The future expansions are expected to create approximately 6,000 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical and management areas related to jewellery trade.

Malabar Gold Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Malabar Promise includes assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 10 countries, guaranteed buyback, IGI and GIA-certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, zero deduction gold exchange, complete transparency, 916 hallmarked pure gold, responsible sourcing, fair price policy and fair labour practices.

The showroom in Dallas has a stunning display of more than 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries across gold, diamonds, precious gems and platinum, catering to the design preferences.

Malabar Group believes that the most successful companies are those which integrate responsibility and sustainability into their core business and commit 5% of their profit to support socially responsible purposes both India and abroad, since its inception in 1993.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005545/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Name: Ganesh Somwanshi

Contact: +91-77388 91198

Email ID: ganesh@bloomingdalepr.com

