Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market to Hit $124.18 Billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market size is valued at USD 52.63 Billion in 2022 and is projected to be USD 124.18 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report published by Cognitive Market Research. Androgens and anabolic steroids market in North America (especially in the U.S.) held the largest market share. For instance, Testosterone Gel 1.62% CIII, launched by Teva Pharmaceuticals in 2019, had an annual sale of around $911 million only in the U.S.





Major findings during the study of the Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market:

Androgens and anabolic steroids are the synthetic derivatives of testosterone that are used in the treatment of hypogonadism to enhance the overall functionality of reproductive organs in an individual

Prolonged use of AAS may cause damage to the immune system. The common side effect associated with AAS is elevated blood pressure, especially in those with pre-existing hypertension

Oral segment has the highest share owing to its convenience and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, it is widely preferred by patients due to its non-invasiveness nature and is highly patient-compliance

However, the injectables mode of administration also held a significant share of 25.7% in the androgens and anabolic steroids market owing to its higher bioavailability. It is estimated that injectables will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

owing to its higher bioavailability. It is estimated that injectables will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Anabolic application accounts for the highest share in the market, which is attributed to its increased use in the treatment of hormonal problems, delayed puberty, and muscle loss. It is also used as a mainstay of therapy for hypoplastic anemias due to leukemia, kidney failure, or aplastic anemia

Online distribution of androgens and anabolic steroids is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in coming years. The revenue market share held by the online androgens and anabolic steroids market was 31.1% in 2022

North America Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market dominate the overall market. High revenue in the North American region is primarily attributed to the high prevalence of hypogonadism and other hormonal problems among the population living in this region

Read Full Market Analysis Androgens and Anabolic Steroids: by Modes of Administration (Oral, Injectables, Topical, and Others); by Ingredients (Protein, Beta-alanine, Creatine, Caffeine, and Others); by Application (Anabolic, Androgenic, and Others); by Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030

Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Industry Statistics 2022:

Global Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Billion) 52.63 CAGR (2023-2030) 10.4 % Oral Mode of Administration Share 41.1 % Protein Ingredients Share 29.8 % Anabolic Application Share 42.4 % Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Offline Distribution Channel Share 68.9 % North America Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market Share 36.1 %

What are the Growth, Drivers, and Opportunities for the Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market?

Steep growth in the prevalence of hypogonadism is the foremost reason for the growth of the androgens and anabolic steroids market. Hypogonadism is an abnormal condition in which the testes or ovaries produce little or no hormone. It results in infertility and an increased risk of osteoporosis. The primary factor responsible for the rising occurrence of hypogonadism is the surging geriatric population across the globe. Hypogonadism in men is characterized by decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, decreased volume of ejaculation, and reduced bone density, among others. Hypogonadism in males and diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and osteoporosis appear closely connected.

Moreover, change in lifestyle, unhealthy habits of smoking and consuming alcohol, along with stressful life, have also increased the risk factor for hormonal problems among people aged 25 to 40. Other factors responsible for market growth include the high prevalence of breast cancer and an increase in demand for weight gain and muscle gain, among others.

Check the Full Report, including Global, Regional, and Country Level Analysis:

https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/androgens-and-anabolic-steroids-market-report

How the COVID-19 Impacted Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market?

Advent of COVID-19 had shown a negative effect on the revenue generated from the androgens and anabolic steroids market. This was majorly due to the disruption in the supply chain of raw materials and end products. Furthermore, R&D activities had also been hindered due to the unavailability of researchers during the pandemic.

Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market Report Scope

Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market - Modes of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Oral

Injectables

Topical

Others

Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market - Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Protein

Beta-alanine

Creatine

Caffeine

Others

Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Anabolic

Androgenic

Others

Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market- Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Offline

Online

Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

List of Key Players in the Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi, GSK

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin

Cipla Inc.

Eli Lilly

AbbVie Inc.

For complete players list please click here: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/androgens-and-anabolic-steroids-market-reportexecutive_summary

Related Reports on Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market:

Global Corticosteroids Market are projected to hit USD 8.26 Billion by 2030

The global corticosteroids market is expected to reach USD 8.26 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.Corticosteroid is a type of steroid hormone given as an anti-inflammatory medicine. It's a synthetic derivative of hormones used in a wide array of physiological processes, including stress response, carbohydrate metabolism, protein catabolism, immune response, regulation of inflammation, blood electrolyte levels, and behavior. The rising incidence of chronic illness drives the growth of the corticosteroids market.

Global Protein Supplement Market is expected to reach USD 12.41 Billion by 2030

The global protein supplement market is expected to reach USD 12.41 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. The protein supplement market is gaining huge demand globally due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers. The number of people going to the gym has gradually increased, and it will continue to increase every year. The popularity of protein supplements among these people is very high as it fulfills daily nutritional requirements and helps them maintain their diet. Thus, the protein supplement market is growing at a significant rate across the globe.

Other Related Reports:

Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market to reach $6.14 Billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 6.3%

to reach by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of Global Opioids Market to hit $6.24 Billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 2.6%

to hit by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of Global Sex Toys Market to be worth at $68.52 Billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.1%

to be worth at by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of Global Condom Market to reach $10.38 Billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.2%

to reach by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of Global Sex Doll Market to hit $52.47 Billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 9.4%

to hit by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of Global Legal Steroids to reach $8.41 Billion by 2030, growing at a significant CAGR of 11.3%

Explore Other Cognitive Market Research's Healthcare Industry Report

About Cognitive Market Research

Cognitive Market Research has evolved as one of the leading market research and consulting firms providing services across multiple domains. Our team of researchers gathers and analyzes data about customers, competitors, distributors, and other market actors and forces operating across the value chain. As a market research company, we gather information about the target market and end-use industries to verify the complete journey of the product or service in the global market. It helps our readers understand the demand and viability of their product/service and how it might perform in the real world and help them to build business strategies accordingly.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog: Digital Tools that are Improving Post-Pandemic Market Research?

How Market Research is Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Changes?

How to Contact Us:

Nicolas Shaw

Global Sales Manager

Cognitive Market Research

Phone: USA: (+1) +1 312-376-8303 | Europe and UK: (+44) 20-8144-9523

Asia Pacific: (+852) 81930785 | India: (+91) 983-496-8611

Email: sales@cognitivemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com

Athenaeum Subscription

Research Methodology

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989016/Cognitive_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/androgens-and-anabolic-steroids-market-to-hit-124-18-billion-by-2030-cognitive-market-research-301759350.html