American DeepTech: UAP Research Opportunity for "Apollo Program on Steroids"

Connecticut is third state to consider its own UAP research, joining New Jersey and Vermont

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Connecticut is the third state to consider legislation to fund its own UAP research program. A state-funded research center in New Jersey is already operational. Legislation to create a task force in Vermont is proposed. Leaders in deep tech say state initiatives have the potential to drive UAP-derived innovation across the country.

"States taking leadership highlights the importance and seriousness of research into unidentified anomalous phenomena," said Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez, founder and managing partner of American DeepTech. "However, it's going to take multiple resources to get this done at the national level." American DeepTech is an AI, venture and infrastructure firm headed up by a team of former leaders from NASA, International Space Station (ISS), US Space Force, National Science Foundation, Lockheed Martin Skunkworks, high growth startups and the UAP Task Force.

Dr. Brady-Estevez submitted written testimony to the Connecticut legislature this week arguing that UAP research could unlock advances in aerospace, artificial intelligence, energy and advanced materials.

"We view this opportunity as a call for an Apollo Program on Steroids, positioned to drive unprecedented overmatch across multiple $1T+ industries," Brady-Estevez wrote in testimony to lawmakers. She noted that Connecticut already has one of the strongest existing aerospace industries in the United States. Companies involved in aircraft engines, defense and other advanced manufacturing based in the state already generate tens of billions of dollars in economic activity each year.

UAP-derived innovations could include:

Improved Artificial Intelligence

Advanced aerospace propulsion systems

Next-generation energy technologies

Defense, resilience and space situational awareness systems

Quantum sensing and computing

Before launching American DeepTech, Dr. Brady-Estevez directed investments in advanced technologies at the National Science Foundation through the agency's SBIR/STTR programs, which have helped support companies that now represent more than $370 billion in market value. She holds a Ph.D. in chemical and environmental engineering from Yale University and previously held strategy roles at The Boston Consulting Group, Cummins Inc., and The AES Corporation.

Dr. Brady Estevez's full written testimony to the CT legislature is included below.

She is available for TV, print and podcast interviews.

Media contact: Kathleen Foster

Kathleen@KathleenAldworthFoster.com

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DR. ANNA BRADY-ESTEVEZ WRITTEN TESTIMONY

SUBMITTED TO CT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: MARCH 12, 2026

I. Introduction of Testimony & Professional Experience

My name is Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez, and I serve as the Founding and Managing Partner at American DeepTech, a venture and infrastructure investment firm dedicated to scaling frontier technologies into foundational global assets. We represent the private capital and scientific leadership prepared to integrate paradigm-shifting innovations into the commercial sector.

Thank you for opening the opportunity to provide testimony. My testimony is informed by a career at the intersection of federal R&D leadership, global corporate strategy and investments:

Institutional Track Record : I previously directed the National Science Foundation's (NSF) investments in deep technology (Space, Energy, and Digital Assets), overseeing a number of portfolios within the NSF's SBIR/STTR program which has historically catalyzed over $370B in total market capitalization over the last 5 decades.

Federal Investments: I served as a Senior Investment Advisor and Venture Partner at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for the $5B+ annual SBIC program.

Interagency Leadership : I co-chaired the U.S. Space Economy interagency working group (alongside NASA) and the United States Digital Assets R&D agenda (alongside the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy).

Corporate & Academic Foundation: My background includes management consulting at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), directing strategy at Cummins Inc. and The AES Corporation, and a PhD in Chemical & Environmental Engineering from Yale University, where I served as President of the Graduate and Professional Student Senate and was a CT resident for several years.

I am here to testify on the scientific and economic necessity of advancing UAP-inspired and reverse-engineering programs. We view this opportunity as a call for an "Apollo Program on Steroids," positioned to drive unprecedented overmatch across multiple $1T+ industries.

II. Experience in AI, Infrastructure, and UAP

American DeepTech's positioning is built on decades of institutional experience in prior organizations at the nexus of capital markets and advanced R&D:

AI Leadership: During my tenure at the NSF, I was active in establishing the nation's AI Research Institutes. Our team includes multi-decade AI experts, including leader of a national level portfolio for the federal government.

Scaling Success & Investments: I have provided early funding and investment recommendations to startups that have gone on to achieve more than $10B in financing and $20B in total market capitalization , creating over 10,000 high-value technology jobs . My track record in capital efficiency has been independently verified by the Kauffman Fellows Fund Returners Index 2024, where I am ranked as the #7 woman globally. This index is widely regarded as a performance-based, quantitative complement to the Forbes Midas List, providing a data-driven benchmark for world-class venture performance.

Infrastructure & Operations: Our team has provided R&D leadership to the International Space Station (ISS) and NASA, played key roles in building out the US Air Force and Space Force Industrial base and led investment strategies for multi-billion-dollar global energy infrastructure.

Direct UAP Engagement: Our firm colleagues include leaders from the UAP Task Force, NASA, and Lockheed Martin Skunkworks. Members of our team have worked directly on UAP-inspired R&D and programs and collaborated with entrepreneurs involved in legacy crash retrieval and reverse-engineering efforts. While still in our government roles, we brought hundreds of entrepreneurs and scientists into discussions and presentations with the federal government on UAP through public forums (US Space Disruptors Day).

Disclosure Foundation: I serve as a member of the Advisory Board for the Disclosure Foundation and in this role advise in a wide range of capacities, with specific focus on areas of economic growth, industrial impacts and scale up, entrepreneurship, science and R&D, deep technology and AI intersections with UAP, and other areas of national interest.

III. The Economic Opportunity: A Trillion-Dollar Frontier

The potential for UAP-derived technologies to disrupt commercial sectors is absolute. American DeepTech is currently partnering with leading scientists to work to gain technological overmatch in several critical verticals. Below are some areas of focus we believe are relevant for CT:

Sector Strategic Impact & Connecticut Relevance Aerospace & Hypersonics Developing novel propulsion and flight dynamics; critical to CT's deca billion-dollar existing aerospace industrial base. Defense & Resilience Engineering capabilities to neutralize advanced weaponry and restore grid infrastructure instantaneously. Quantum Technology Advancing sensing and computation. This aligns with CT's $121M QuantumCT initiative. Artificial Intelligence Utilizing AI for understanding and characterizing the phenomena, reverse engineering, de-novo creation of materials and the acceleration of forward-engineering programs. Next-Gen Energy Harnessing highly efficient power sources to create global energy abundance and lower state-wide utility costs. Advanced Materials Discovering metamaterials with novel molecular properties for radical industrial applications. Finance & Insurance Creating new investment asset classes and redefining risk underwriting, sectors that are highly active in CT.

IV. Leadership and the "Early Mover" Mandate

In the global race for technological sovereignty, the pace of innovation is dictated by the innovators, investors and states that move first. Connecticut has already demonstrated innovation commitment through its $121M commitment to QuantumCT. By extending this leadership into UAP-adjacent technologies, the state can work to capitalize an "early mover" advantage, attracting the next generation of innovators and global capital.

Early movers will define the future, and we are actively looking for the states that are ready to lead. Having led collaborations across federal agencies and the private sector, we look forward to working with Connecticut to ensure the state can play a major role in the epicenter of this potential $T+ transformation.

Contact:

Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez, Founding and Managing Partner, American DeepTech

deeptech1.com

The views expressed in this presentation are those of the presenter and do not necessarily reflect the views of American DeepTech, the Disclosure Foundation, or any other person. The views expressed in this presentation are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment or any other advice, or an offer or recommendation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer or recommendation to buy, any securities. Any forward-looking statements expressed in this presentation are based upon estimates of future events and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: American DeepTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/uap-research-opportunity-for-%22apollo-program-on-steroids%22-1147444