Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 1

1 March 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 28 February 2023, the Company's voting capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 79,575,001. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 79,575,001.

The above figure (79,575,001) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8733

