LGM Teams Join Polen, Enhancing the Firm's Expertise and Capabilities in Asia and Beyond

Polen Capital, a global asset manager, today announced the expansion of its Emerging Markets franchise, hiring LGM's core Emerging Markets and China Equity investment teams, effective today. The agreement sees an additional six investment professionals joining Polen Capital, bringing the expanded franchise to now include six strategies and 10 investment professionals, based in London and Polen's newly launched Hong Kong office.

The LGM teams, which were previously part of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, will enhance Polen's capabilities and expertise in emerging markets and China as clients increasingly seek exposure to these markets. Polen will onboard and rebrand the team's core emerging markets strategies and products including Emerging Markets Growth, China Growth and Emerging Markets Small Company Growth.

"Our expansion into Asia, and emerging markets overall, represents an attractive opportunity for Polen and our clients that will increase our exposure, people and capabilities in the fastest growing parts of the world," said Stan Moss, CEO of Polen Capital. "The LGM team is aligned with Polen strategically and culturally, and mirrors our client-centric focus on long-term outcomes. Having a consistent, sustainable operating model and robust, centralized infrastructure will support the team's ability to do what they do best."

This expansion reunifies a historically effective team as several members of Polen's Emerging Markets Growth team joined Polen from LGM. It also marks a meaningful expansion of its global research capabilities, now with on-the-ground professionals in Hong Kong, enhancing Polen's ability to identify companies that can deliver sustainable, above-average earnings growth.

"We are excited our former LGM colleagues are joining us here at Polen. The team brings deep experience and a long track record building concentrated, quality growth portfolios in emerging markets, which aligns well with Polen's focused investment philosophy," said Damian Bird, Head of the Polen Emerging Markets Growth team. "Broadly speaking, most investors are vastly underexposed to emerging markets. We think their long-term economic growth potential will fuel attractive investment opportunities for the foreseeable future, and we are pleased to offer clients best-in-class emerging markets capabilities."

About Polen Capital Management

Polen Capital Management is a global investment management firm advising approximately $55 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2022) and providing growth and income investment strategies to a wide range of institutional and individual clients around the world. Since 1989, Polen Capital has been committed to attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional professionals who are aligned with the firm's mission of preserving and growing clients' assets to protect their present and enable their future. Polen Capital has four autonomous investment teams including the Large Company Growth Team, Small Company Growth Team, High Yield Team, and Emerging Markets Growth Team, with offices in Boca Raton, Fla., Boston, London, and Hong Kong. The firm has been recognized by Pensions Investments as one of the industry's "Best Places to Work" for each of the past seven years.

For more information, visit www.polencapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @PolenCapital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005253/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Tucker Hewes (US)

Hewes Communications

212.207.9451

tucker@hewescomm.com

Lodovico Sanseverino (UK)

JPES Partners

+44 (0)20 7520 7631

lodovico.sanseverino@jpespartners.com