Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Sets Date for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Webcast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company") plans to host a public results webcast on March 15, 2023, during which Charge's executive management will review and discuss the Company's 2022 fourth quarter and full year financials results. Speaking on behalf of the Company will be Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leah Schweller, Chief Financial Officer and Christine Cannella, Vice President, Investor Relations. After the speakers remarks, there will be a previously solicited question-and-answer session.

The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results before the market opens that morning. The following documents will be available on the Company website Charge Enterprises/Investors: Earnings press release, webcast link, presentation slides and SEC filings. If you wish to submit a question, please reach out to Christine Cannella at ccannella@charge.enterprises.

Live Webcast

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time: 10:30 am ET

Live webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2886/47610

A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event at Charge Enterprises/Investors .

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. focuses on connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") focus is to implement end-to-end solutions for customers that are custom designed to enhance connectivity, productivity, reduce the cost of operations, and improve the efficiency of commercial operations for our customers and their consumers. Our Infrastructure segment comprises several different businesses: Broadband and Wireless, Electrical Contracting Services, Electrical Vehicle Charging and Fleet Services.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice and data to carriers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades, recently added short message services ("SMS") and is poised to selectively add additional products and services to this long-established business.

Vision

Our vision is to be recognized as a leader in enabling the next wave of transportation and connectivity. By building, designing, and operating seamless infrastructure for electric vehicles and high-speed broadband, we aim to create a future where transportation is clean, efficient, and connected. Through knowledge, imagination, and innovation, our goal is to empower individuals, communities, and businesses to thrive in a more connected and sustainable world.

Strategy

Charge plans to deploy a multi-phased strategy, initially where investment in the EV charging revolution is taking place, the nation's approximately 18,000 franchised auto dealers. Starting with the largest automotive OEMs, their dealers, and their fleets, our goal is to capture a significant portion of these retail dealerships - creating a dealer ecosystem that will lead to repeat customers and recurring revenue. Complimenting this strategy will be the acquisition of strategic infrastructure entities that will provide cash flow, skill teams and knowledge to enhance the buildout of our EV infrastructure strategy.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, rising interest rates and the impact on investments by our customers, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of Charge's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022, as well as subsequent reports we file from time to time with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

