Results include 9.97 g/t Au over 5.0 meters

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its 2022/23 exploration and geomechanical drill programs at its flagship West Cache Gold Project in the prolific Timmins Gold Belt near Timmins, Ontario.

Drilling Highlights

Geomechanical hole WC-22-219A intersected 5.53 g/t gold over 12.5m in Zone #9, including 9.97 g/t gold over 5.0 m

Hole WC-22-131EX in South Zone intersected 8.76 g/t gold over 1.8 m

Hole WC-22-216 in South Zone intersected 2.3 g/t gold over 5.5 m

Hole WC-22-214 in South Zone intersected 3.2 g/t gold over 3.2 m

Comment from CEO

David Russell, President and CEO of Galleon Gold commented, "Today's results continue to confirm the impressive grade continuity of Zone #9, while also highlighting the growing importance of the nearby South Area mineralized zones. Our focus over the next several months will be on permitting and preparation for the Zone #9 Bulk Sample. In addition, exploration programs to help delineate the resource potential of the South Area will be designed using both surface and underground drill programs."

2022 South Area Drilling

The Company completed 3,527 meters of NQ drilling in eight (8) exploration drillholes and/or drillhole extensions to better define multiple gold-bearing zones located 300 meters south of Zone #9 and only 100 meters south of planned development ramps.

There are two predominant mineralized horizons emerging in the South Area felsic metavolcanic unit, the "Upper South Zones" just below the contact with metasediments and the "Lower South Zones" nearer the metavolcanic unit's lower contact with metasediments. The upper zones dip 55° to the north like Zone #9 while the lower zones dip 80° to vertical. (Figure 2 Cross Section).

Upper South Zone

WC-22-131EX tested the South Area along strike 100 meters west of the 2020 discovery holes and intersected several mineralized horizons, including 8.76 g/t Au over 1.8 m. This interval includes both pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite mineralization and quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining.

This interval includes both pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite mineralization and quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining. 3.20 g/t Au over 3.2 m in WC-22-214 with up to 15% semi-massive pyrite located 35-meters due south of the bulk sample decline

1.16 g/t Au over 3.5 m in WC-22-218 with up to 25% sulphide (pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite)

1.07 g/t Au over 6.3 m in WC-22-174EX, including 3.05 g/t Au over 1.0 m located 25-meters south of the bulk sample development ramp

Lower South Zone

WC-22-215 with 2.85 g/t Au over 35.2 m , including 79.2 g/t Au over 0.7 m (reported in press release dated September 7, 2022) recently underwent multi-element analysis and this zone returned 140 g/t Ag in the 79.2 g/t Au sample within semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization. This intercept is 50 meters up-dip from WC-20-077 (2020 drillhole) with 1.03 g/t Au over 41.5 m, including 2.63 g/t Au over 7.5 m.

Hole WC-22-216 intersected 2.30 g/t Au over 5.5 m , including 6.39 g/t Au over 1.5 m 25-meters west of the -215 intercept in the lower zones

, including 25-meters west of the -215 intercept in the lower zones Broad intercepts of elevated gold have been intersected in the lower zones over 180 meters of dip extent

The South Area host rocks vary from felsic to intermediate volcanics within an assemblage coarse- to fine-grained metasediments. Mineralized intervals are generally composed of stringer to semi-massive pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite and strike east-west with a northerly dip from 55° to nearly vertical. Visible gold was observed in two holes during the 2022 exploration drilling program - both times in quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins hosted in metavolcanics.

The South Area's proximity to the bulk sample planned workings provides an opportunity to better define the deeper gold zones with future underground drilling, while surface drilling will target up-dip extensions known from previous drilling to "daylight" at the bedrock interface.

West Cache Geotechnical Drilling

In late 2022, Galleon Gold completed 876 meters of HQ3 geomechanical drilling in eight (8) holes and commenced overburden (till) drilling and test pit sampling - all in support of the Zone #9 bulk sample facilities and underground access detail design. Geomechanical hole WC-22-219A intersected Zone #9 and returned 9.97 g/t Au over 5.0 m within a broader zone of 5.53 g/t Au over 12.5 m.

Figure 1 provides a plan map identifying the South Area in relation to the Zone #9 bulk sample planned workings, while Figure 2 shows the cross-sectional view identifying the intercepts and simplified geology from the 2022 drill program. Tables 1 and 2 contain assay results and drillhole information from the 2022 drill program.





Figure 1 - West Cache Plan Map and Bulk Sample Area



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/156597_73f94c7934073940_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Cross-Sectional View of the South Area and Planned Bulk Sample Development



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/156597_figuretwo.jpg

Table 1: Drill Hole Intercepts Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) True Thickness (m) Au (g/t) Zone WC-22-131EX 308.00 309.80 1.80 1.69 8.76 Upper South WC-22-174EX 344.30 346.10 1.80 1.56 2.00 Upper South 381.50 387.80 6.30 5.71 1.07 Upper South 532.60 535.00 2.40 2.18 2.21 Lower South 612.20 613.00 0.80 0.69 4.87 Lower South WC-22-214 110.00 112.00 2.00 1.88 2.12 Zone #9 248.80 250.80 2.00 1.93 1.12 Upper South 287.00 290.20 3.20 3.01 3.20 Upper South 363.50 369.80 6.30 6.09 1.14 Lower South 478.60 479.90 1.30 1.18 4.44 Sediment WC-22-216 307.00 312.50 5.50 4.51 2.30 Lower South WC-22-218 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.94 3.12 West Zone 351.30 352.30 1.00 0.94 3.22 Upper South 382.50 386.00 3.50 3.17 1.16 Upper South 412.70 413.60 0.90 0.74 3.16 Upper South 416.80 422.30 5.50 4.76 0.92 Upper South WC-22-219A 169.00 187.50 18.50 16.77 4.07 Zone #9 incl. 169.00 181.50 12.50 11.33 5.53 incl. 170.00 175.00 5.00 4.53 9.97 Previously Released Results WC-22-215 260.50 295.70 35.20 30.48 2.85 Upper South incl. 260.50 265.00 4.50 3.90 13.29 incl. 261.40 262.10 0.70 0.61 79.20 and incl. 290.00 295.70 5.70 4.94 5.23 WC-22-218 249.90 268.00 18.10 17.83 7.41 Zone #9 incl. 251.90 259.50 7.60 7.48 15.55 Au (g/t) is grams of gold per metric tonne. True thickness range is from 82% to 98%, calculated from mineralization angles.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information Hole ID Easting Northing Azi Dip Zone Meters Drilled WC-22-131EX 464024.39 5361228.24 180 -48 South 492 WC-22-214 464050.18 5361220.99 180 -48 South 552 WC-22-185EX 464028.39 5360875.75 180 -48 South 213 WC-22-215 464087.00 5361097.00 180 -49 South 462 WC-22-216 464025.00 5361100.00 180 -49 South 456 WC-22-174EX 464050.39 5361331.18 180 -48 South 461 WC-22-217 464092.00 5361371.00 180 -50 South 141 WC-22-218 464095.00 5361379.00 180 -51 #9 / South 750 Geomechanical Holes WC-22-219A 464184.72 5361229.88 230 -63 Zone #9 222 WC-22-220 463971.13 5361071.91 90 -50 Decline 261 WC-22-221 463888.61 5361131.98 135 -50 Decline 81 WC-22-222 463890.93 5361130.01 305 -45 Decline 75 WC-22-223 463839.45 5361207.53 260 -50 Portal 51 WC-22-224 463817.04 5361205.37 145 -50 Portal 51 WC-22-225 463817.06 5361208.19 10 -50 Portal 51 WC-23-226 464042.80 5361098.64 180 -70 Vent Raise 84 Total 4403

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by West Cache Gold Project Manager Leah Page, P. Geo. (APGNS #217) a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance (QA) / Quality Control (QC)

Quality Control and Assurance procedures and protocols are executed to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Core produced at the West Cache property is delivered to the Company's Timmins logging facility by the drill contractor with all logging, cutting, labeling, and bagging completed under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, while the other half is retained for future assay verification. Geomechanical core drilling utilized HQ3 equipment and sampled intervals were processed in the same manner as NQ core.

Core samples are transported from the Company's Timmins logging facility to AGAT Laboratories (sample preparation facility in Timmins) by AGAT personnel. Analysis is completed at AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Commercially prepared certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks are inserted and duplicate analysis of pulp and reject material is performed. QAQC samples are inserted at a frequency of one in every 15 samples. All samples reported have been checked against Company and Lab standards, duplicates, and blanks.

Galleon Gold at the PDAC

Galleon Gold invites investors and shareholders to visit booth #2911 at the Investor Exchange in the South Building at the Metro Toronto Convention Center from March 5 to 8, 2023.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 10,370 ha located 13 km west of Timmins Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current mineral resource estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The mineral resource estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an exploration and development company focused on advancing the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The West Cache Gold Project is located 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont's Hollinger Mine. A 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project demonstrates strong economics. Detail engineering design and baseline studies in support of a permit application for an underground bulk sample are underway.

