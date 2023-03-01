NAYAX LTD: Nayax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Grew 48% Year-Over-Year to $51 Million



Recurring Revenue Grew 42% Year-Over-Year

Provides 2023 Outlook and Reaffirms Mid and Long-Term Targets

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

"2022 was a remarkable year of growth and execution. For Q4 and full year 2022, we grew revenues by 48% and 46%, respectively over the same periods in 2021, which continued to be driven primarily by our organic growth initiatives and our high recurring revenues, which accounted for 60% of total revenue in 2022. I am also pleased to report that this revenue growth exceeded our 35% annual growth target, communicated throughout 2022," said Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "We expanded our diverse customer base across our global footprint to end 2022 with a total of 47,000 customers, an increase of 60% over 2021. Most notably, our customers' satisfaction and loyalty to Nayax's end-to-end solutions remained high as measured by our net retention rate, which ended the year at 131%."

Mr. Nechmad continued, "The strength of our results in 2022, combined with our market leading position and the many growth opportunities we continue to execute across the Nayax businesses, reinforce our confidence in our ability to achieve our growth aspirations and our goal toward profitability."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated):

Total revenue of $50.9 million, an increase of 48%.

During Q4, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations had no impact on revenues compared to Q3 2022.

Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and payment processing fees grew 42% and represented 58% of total revenue in Q4 2022.

Revenue Breakdown Q4 2022 ($M) Q4 2021 ($M) Change (%) Recurring Revenue SaaS 12.8 9.7 32.0% Payment Processing Fees 16.8 11.1 51.4% POS Devices Revenue (*) 21.3 13.6 56.6% Total Revenue 50.9 34.4 48.0%

(*) POS Devices Revenue includes revenues that are derived from the sale of our hardware products.

Q4 2022 gross margin of 33% slightly lower compared to 34% in the previous quarter. Gross margin was impacted by higher POS devices revenue, which has lower margins due to higher cost of goods sold as a result of global component shortages, and the increase in processing fees, which have lower margins than SaaS revenue.

Gross profit reached $17 million, an increase of 42%.

Operating expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, and depreciation and amortization amounted to $24.0 million, an increase of 13%. This reflects an increase of our investment in talent acquisition, customer base expansion and product innovation. Other investments included higher go-to-market expenses and enhanced infrastructure to support our global growth as we gain scale and become a much larger company. During Q4 2022, operating expenses had a minor positive impact of about $0.5 million from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to Q3 2022.

Operating loss was $7.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $9.8 million.

Net loss for Q4 2022 was $7.5 million, or ($0.229) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million, or ($0.305) per diluted share.

We saw an improvement of $1.4 million to Adjusted EBITDA for the first time in Q4 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $2.5 million compared to negative $3.9 million in Q4 2021.

Explanation of Company Revenues

Nayax generates revenue from the sale of its POS devices, a monthly subscription fee for access to its SaaS solutions, and payment processing fees for transactions made at the point-of-sale and through its global platform, as provided in the chart above.

The Company provides payment processing and business operations software solutions and services through its global cashless payment platform. In Q4 2022, the Company recorded strong growth in its recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing, reflecting 58% of total revenue. This increase in recurring revenue represents growth in both the number of transactions processed through our devices as well as an increase in total transaction value. This growth is a result of our growing install base of managed and connected devices as well as the continued rapid adoption of cashless payments by consumers.

Operational Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated):

Expanded our diverse customer base, adding 5,000 new customers across our global footprint, bringing our total customer base to 47,000, as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 60%.

Dollar-based net retention rate stayed elevated at 131%, reflecting the high satisfaction and loyalty our customers place on our comprehensive solutions to increase their revenue and improve their operations.

Added 40,000 managed and connected devices during the quarter, driven by robust customer demand, bringing the total number of managed and connected devices to 725,000. This represents an increase of 40%.

Number of processed transactions grew 53% to 378 million.

Total transaction value increased 59% to $681 million.

Awarded European issuer license from Mastercard, on behalf of CoinBridge. The European issuer license enables CoinBridge to further expand its operations and services into the European Union and United Kingdom.

Operational Metrics

We regularly monitor various operational metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these financial and operating metrics are useful in evaluating our business. Although these operating and financial metrics are frequently used by investors and security analysts in their evaluation of companies, such metrics have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. In addition, our operating and financial metrics may be calculated in a different manner than similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change (%) Total Transaction Value ($m) 681 428 59% Number of Processed Transactions (millions) 378 247 53% Take Rate % (Payments) (*) 2.47% 2.59% -5% Managed and Connected devices 725,000 517,000 40%

(*) Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. Take rate % (payments) is calculated by dividing the total dollar transaction value by the Company's processing revenue in the same quarter.

Full Year 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

We completed our direct listing on Nasdaq in September 2022.

Total revenue was $174 million, an increase of 46% over 2021.

Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and processing fees grew 47% from the prior year, accounting for 60% of total revenue in 2022.

Dollar-based net retention rate remained high at 131%, while our customer churn rate remained low at 3.6%.

Total transaction value grew 66% from 2021 to $2.4 billion.

Number of processed transactions increased 64% year-over-year to 1.3 billion.

Gross margin was 35%, reflecting higher margins from recurring revenue offset by lower margins from POS devices revenue due to higher cost of goods sold as a result of global component shortages.

Gross profit reached $60 million in 2022 compared to $48 million in 2021.

Operating expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, and depreciation and amortization, but excluding one-time IPO-related expenses, amounted to $90.5 million, an increase of 33% over 2021. This reflects an increase in our continued investment in talent acquisition, customer base expansion and product innovation. Other investments included higher go-to-market expenses and enhanced infrastructure to support our global growth as we become a much larger company.

Operating loss was $34 million, compared to an operating loss of $22.5 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $12.7 million, compared to negative $4 million in 2021 primarily due to higher cost of goods sold as a result of global component shortages and an increase in operating expenses from investments mentioned above that support our strategic growth strategy. Excluding a bonus plan for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021 and the impact of increased product costs, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA would have been $2.6 million.

Net loss was $37.5 million or ($1.143) per diluted share for 2022, compared to a net loss of $24.8 million, or ($0.820) per diluted share for 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, Nayax had $34 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook

Details related to our 2023 as well as mid-term and long-term outlook can be found in our quarterly earnings presentation located here: Nayax - Events & Presentations

2023 Capital Markets Day

Nayax will be hosting its Capital Markets Day on March 23, 2023, at the Nasdaq global headquarters in New York City. Additional details can be found on our investor relations website under the press release section. We look forward to seeing you.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

December 31 2022 2021 (Audited) Note U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 7 33,880 87,332 Restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity 8 34,119 23,695 Short-term bank deposits 83 48 Receivables in respect of processing activity 25,382 14,395 Trade receivable, net 9 27,412 19,338 Inventory 23,807 7,691 Other current assets 5,777 3,549 Total current assets 150,460 156,048 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term bank deposits 1,336 1,033 Other long-term assets 2,948 1,252 Investment in associate 6d 6,579 8,372 Right-of-use assets, net 10 7,381 5,275 Property and equipment, net 11 6,668 6,225 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 12 55,116 37,801 Total non-current assets 80,028 59,958 TOTAL ASSETS 230,488 216,006

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

December 31 2022 2021 (Audited) Note U.S. dollars in thousands LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank credit 13 7,684 - Current maturities of long-term bank loans 13 1,052 2,406 Current maturities of loans from others and other long-term liabilities 14, 15 4,126 3,600 Current maturities of lease liabilities 10 2,206 1,502 Payables in respect of processing activity 63,336 42,826 Trade payables 14,574 9,136 Other payables 17,229 10,718 Total current liabilities 110,207 70,188 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term bank loans 13 1,444 2,760 Long-term loans from others and other long-term liabilities 14, 15 7,062 4,299 Post-employment benefit obligations, net 403 602 Lease liabilities 10 5,944 5,393 Deferred income taxes 16 793 1,088 Total non-current liabilities 15,646 14,142 TOTAL LIABILITIES 125,853 84,330 EQUITY: 17 Equity attributed to parent company's shareholders: Share capital 8 8 Additional paid in capital 151,406 150,366 Capital reserves 9,771 9,999 Accumulated deficit (56,550) (28,697) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the company 104,635 131,676 TOTAL EQUITY 104,635 131,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 230,488 216,006

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended December 31 2022 2021 2020 (Audited) U.S. dollars in thousands Note (Excluding loss per share data) Revenues 18 173,514 119,134 78,783 Cost of revenues 19 (113,476) (70,970) (41,603) Gross Profit 60,038 48,164 37,180 Research and development expenses 20 (22,132) (19,040) (9,300) Selling, general and administrative expenses 21 (64,092) (45,379) (26,545) Depreciation and amortization in respect of technology and capitalized development costs 12 (4,268) (3,810) (3,559) Other expenses 1a (1,790) (1,879) - Share of loss of equity method investee 6d (1,794) (538) - Loss from ordinary operations (34,038) (22,482) (2,224) Finance expenses, net 22 (3,020) (1,655) (3,874) Loss before taxes on income (37,058) (24,137) (6,098) Tax benefit (expense) 16 (451) (632) 15 Loss for the year (37,509) (24,769) (6,083) Attribution of income (loss) for the year: To shareholders of the Company (37,509) (24,763) (6,254) To non-controlling interests - (6) 171 Total (37,509) (24,769) (6,083) Loss per share attributed to shareholders of the Company: Basic and diluted loss per share 23 (1.143) (0.820) (0.252)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Year ended December 31 2022 2021 2020 (Audited) U.S. dollars in thousands Loss for the year (37,509) (24,769) (6,083) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year: Items that will not be recycled to profit or loss: Gain (loss) from remeasurement of liabilities (net) in respect of post-employment benefit obligations 146 431 (126) Items that may be recycled to profit or loss: Gain (loss) from translation of financial statements of foreign activities (374) 87 243 Total comprehensive loss for the year (37,737) (24,251) (5,966) Attribution of total comprehensive income (loss) for the year: To shareholders of the Company (37,737) (24,181) (6,137) To non-controlling interests - (70) 171 Total comprehensive loss for the year (37,737) (24,251) (5,966)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company Share

capital Additional paid in capital Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations Other capital reserves Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated

deficit Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity U.S. dollars in thousands Balance at January 1, 2020 7 16,689 (203) 9,680 (493) - (11,026) 14,654 1,015 15,669 Changes during the year; Income (loss) for the year - - - - - - (6,254) (6,254) 171 (6,083) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (126) - - 243 - 117 - 117 Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - (356) 493 - - 137 (1,186) (1,049) Share-based payment - - - - - - 3,847 3,847 - 3,847 Balance at December 31, 2020 7 16,689 (329) 9,324 - 243 (13,433) 12,501 - 12,501 Changes during the year; Loss for the year - - - - - - (24,763) (24,763) (6) (24,769) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 431 - - 151 - 582 (64) 518 Non-controlling interests from business combination (See note 6a) - - - - - - - - 1,530 1,530 IPO (See note 1b) 1 132,559 - - - - - 132,560 - 132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests (See note 6 a) - - - 205 - - - 205 (1,460) (1,255) Business combination under common control (see note 6e) - - - (26) - - - (26) - (26) Employee options exercised * 1,118 - - - - - 1,118 - 1,118 Share-based payment - - - - - - 9,499 9,499 - 9,499 Balance at December 31, 2021 8 150,366 102 9,503 - 394 (28,697) 131,676 - 131,676 Changes during the year; Loss for the year (37,509) (37,509) (37,509) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 146 - - (374) - (228) - (228) Employee options exercised * 1,040 - - - - - 1,040 - 1,040 Share-based payment - - - - - - 9,656 9,656 - 9,656 Balance at December 31, 2022 8 151,406 248 9,503 - 20 (56,550) 104,635 - 104,635 *Presents less than 1 thousand

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year ended December 31 2022 2021 2020 (Audited) U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss for the year (37,509) (24,769) (6,083) Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating activities (see Appendix A) 9,962 11,963 12,571 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (27,547) (12,806) 6,488 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capitalized development costs (13,706) (6,059) (5,731) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,518) (2,637) (2,125) Loans extended to others - - (141) Investments in associates - (6,449) - Loans repaid by shareholders - 61 786 Increase in bank deposits (480) (352) (411) Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 440 418 (686) Payment of deferred consideration with respect to business combinations (4,500) (7,335) (580) Interest received 76 2 14 Investments in financial assets (6,856) (446) - Proceeds from sub-lessee - 158 302 Net cash used in investing activities (26,544) (22,639) (8,572) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Initial public offering (IPO) - 132,560 - Interest paid (504) (630) (1,065) Changes in short-term bank credit 5,874 (11,393) 2,976 Support received (royalties paid) in respect to government assistance plans (40) (199) 16 Transactions with non-controlling interests (186) (1,069) (1,049) Receipt of long-term bank loans - - 4,734 Repayment of long-term bank loans (2,282) (1,971) (1,003) Receipt of long-term loans from others 6,908 - 3,804 Repayment of long-term loans from others (2,577) (2,175) (920) Receipt of loans from shareholders - 8,900 - Repayment of loans from shareholders - (8,900) - Decrease in other long-term liabilities (288) (295) (280) Employee options exercised 1,152 718 - Principal lease payments (1,851) (1,406) (1,167) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,206 114,140 6,046 Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (47,885) 78,695 3,962 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 87,332 8,195 4,412 Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (6,189) 626 (222) Gains (losses) from translation of cash and cash equivalents of foreign activity 622 (184) 43 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year 33,880 87,332 8,195

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year ended December 31 2022 2021 2020 (Audited) U.S. dollars in thousands Appendix A - adjustments required to reflect the cash flows from operating activities: Adjustments in respect of: Depreciation and amortization 9,028 7,198 5,908 Post-employment benefit obligations, net (107) 139 106 Deferred taxes (181) 25 (230) Finance expenses, net 4,544 269 3,428 Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits 245 193 5 Share in losses of associate company 1,794 538 - Long-term deferred income (104) (26) - Expenses in respect of share-based payment 8,747 8,850 2,965 Total adjustments 23,966 17,186 12,182 Changes in operating asset and liability items: Increase in restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity (10,424) (5,529) (11,930) Decrease (increase) in receivables from processing activity (10,986) (5,429) 5,003 Increase in trade receivables (8,272) (5,136) (3,894) Increase in other current assets (936) (1,352) (389) Increase in inventory (12,592) (2,631) (511) Increase in payables in respect of processing activity 20,510 13,832 7,203 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 4,519 (3,775) 3,154 Increase in other payables 4,177 4,797 1,753 Total changes in operating asset and liability items (14,004) (5,223) 389 Total adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating activities 9,962 11,963 12,571 Appendix B - Information regarding investing and financing activities not involving cash flows: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 215 118 575 Acquisition of patents against derecognition of loan - - 806 Acquisition of right-of-use assets through lease liabilities 2,048 1,428 1,235 Share based payments costs attributed to development activities, capitalized as intangible assets 909 649 883





IFRS to Non-IFRS

The following is a reconciliation of loss for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Year ended as of

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Quarter ended as of

(U.S. dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Loss for the period (37,509) (24,769) (7,513) (9,992) Finance expense, net 3,021 1,655 132 (402) Tax expense 451 632 7 618 Depreciation and amortization 9,028 7,198 2,731 1,867 EBITDA (25,009) (15,284) (4,643) (7,909) Share-based payment costs 8,747 8,850 1,747 3,496 Non-recurring issuance costs (1) 1,790 1,879 100 77 Equity method investee (2) 1,794 538 295 414 ADJUSTED EBITDA (3) (12,678) (4,017) (2,501) (3,922)

(1) Consists primarily of (i) fees and expenses, other than underwriter discount and commissions, incurred in connection with our May 2021 initial public offering on the TASE and (ii) expenses incurred in connection with our listing on Nasdaq in September 2022.

(2) Equity method investee grew due to our 2021 investment in Tigapo.

(3) For historical years comparison (2018-2020), when excluding (i) product costs increase due to global components shortage (ii) bonus plan for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021, Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022 improved to positive $0.1M and $1M, respectively.