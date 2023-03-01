Global Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Firm N2Growth Launches New Board Effectiveness Solution

Improve Board Outcomes with N2Growth's Board Effectiveness Solution

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / N2Growth, a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Board Effectiveness Solution, led by Jim Hotaling, Head of Leadership Development & Assessment. The solution provides fresh insights that drive tangible outcomes year over year for board chairs and their boards.





N2Growth Board Effectiveness Solution

The N2Growth Effective Boards framework is a unique peer-reviewed solution based on academic research and offers the fundamental building blocks necessary for enhancing board effectiveness. It serves as the basis for The Board Effectiveness Solution.

"We see Board Chairs using these insights and comparisons to take immediate action and quickly see results in board performance. This solution, coupled with our leadership expertise, supports the creation of greater board effectiveness and overall performance in ways we haven't seen historically," said Jim Hotaling, Head of Leadership Development & Assessment.

Board Chairs looking for a solution with the only intent of satisfying compliance standards are missing a significant opportunity to seek out data-rich, tailored reports and director feedback and a thorough evaluation of their board. Top-performing boards, and those recognized as such, constantly look for areas for development to secure organizational performance.

All board directors will receive secure access to N2Growth's cloud-based board evaluation platform, based on the company's proprietary research and proven to generate positive organizational results. The platform offers regular alignment sessions with key stakeholders and coaching tailored to each board director's needs.

Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth, added, "All Board Chairs should be advancing governance in this way as it is their greatest opportunity to take a forward-thinking approach and future-proof their organizations." You can learn more about our new solution for Boards directly at N2Growth.com

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance, with practice areas in executive search and leadership advisory. N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Find more information at www.n2growth.com.

Contact Information

Dan Evans

Chief Marketing Officer

press@n2growth.com

SOURCE: N2Growth

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741299/Global-Executive-Search-and-Leadership-Advisory-Firm-N2Growth-Launches-New-Board-Effectiveness-Solution