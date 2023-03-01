SOBR Safe, Inc.: Prominent Native American Tribe Pioneering Alcohol Safety with SOBRsafe

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with a prominent Native American tribe, a Self-Governing Nation within the United States that serves thousands of members. The tribe is initially implementing the SOBRcheck technology to ensure that its transit fleet is 100% alcohol-free. Implementation across other critical, safety-sensitive functions is under consideration. This is SOBRsafe's first engagement among the 574 sovereign tribal nations in the United States1, and details on this specific Native American tribe will follow in subsequent announcements.

A Need for Roadway Safety Innovation

According to the National Congress of American Indians and CDC data, "American Indians have the highest rates of pedestrian injury and vehicle deaths per capita of any racial or ethnic group in the United States as a result of motor vehicle crashes. In fact, Native people are killed at rates twice that of all other ethnic groups in the United States."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a driver's fingertip before they take their vehicle keys - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. Learn more about the technology here. SOBRcheck was recognized as an Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

"We are honored to welcome our first Native American tribal customer, and we respect their request for confidentiality during this launch phase," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "We are excited to install our new technology and help them achieve an even higher level of community transit safety. The transportation vertical is an integral part of the SOBRsafe growth plan. Combined with our recently announced expansion in the oil and gas and telematics markets, we believe this tribal implementation has us well-positioned for shareholder value creation in 2023."

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

