BondLink: Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority Launches New Website to Enhance Financial Transparency

Energy provider to Oklahoma's municipally-owned electric systems adopts innovative technology to attract investors

EDMOND, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority (OMPA), the wholesale power company owned by 42 municipal electric utilities located in 29 Oklahoma counties, today announced its partnership with BondLink to establish a new, free investor transparency website, www.OMPABonds.com , to publicize its financial strengths and promote its ongoing economic developments.

"At OMPA, one of our goals this year is to increase awareness of our future bond offerings so more investors are aware of the ongoing improvements we're making to Oklahoma's utility system," said Dave Osburn, general manager of Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority. "This is a great resource that'll fuel our commitment to being fully transparent with our communities, customers, and investors."

This investor relations website is one of many recent technological advancements the power company has proudly launched in recent months, including its newly redesigned website, OMPA.com .

Other municipalities in the region, including the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Water Resources Board, Oklahoma Capitol Improvement Authority, and Oklahoma Utility Securitization Bonds, partner with BondLink to better engage investors and manage their outstanding debt.

"We're proud to partner with energy companies like OMPA who are establishing better standards for investor transparency, especially in today's turbulent market," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "We look forward to partnering with OMPA as they continue to advance their programs and find additional ways to trailblaze."

To learn more about Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority's financing programs, access their existing materials, and sign up for alerts so you stay in the know about future updates, please visit www.OMPABonds.com .

About Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority

The Oklahoma State Legislature authorized the formation of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority in June 1981 with the passage of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority Act.

OMPA was created with the purpose of providing adequate, reliable and economic sources of electric power and energy to Oklahoma municipalities and public trusts operating municipal electric systems on June 2, 1981. This would allow members the financial benefits of a large utility while maintaining control of their electric utility.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2023 GovTech 100, marking its fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

