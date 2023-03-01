Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list FLOKI CEO (FLOKICEO) on March 3, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FLOKICEO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on March 3, 2023.

FLOKI CEO Listing Banner



As a community-driven meme token, FLOKI CEO (FLOKICEO) grants rewards to its holders. FLOKICEO token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 3, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing FLOKI CEO

FLOKI CEO is a meme token that is also community-driven, meaning it cannot be controlled by any individual.

For every active user transaction, a 7% FLOKICEO reward is granted to holders. It only supports decentralized wallets, fostering a healthy distributed network and community usage.

FLOKI CEO was created by an experienced team who has successfully built multiple projects before. The team has already renounced ownership and holds no tokens. It's fully decentralized, owned by its fun, vibrant community. And its smart contract was audited by a top specialized team and supported by its LP (Liquidity Pool) tokens.

About FLOKICEO Token

FLOKICEO is a community-driven meme token. Based on BEP-20, FLOKICEO has a total supply of 420 quadrillion (i.e., 420,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. A total of 10% tax will be collected on each transaction, of which 7% will be rewards for holders, and remaining 3% will be used for marketing.

FLOKICEO token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 3, 2023, investors who are interested in the FLOKI CEO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about FLOKICEO Token:

Official Website: https://flokiceo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/flokiceogroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlokiCeoo

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

