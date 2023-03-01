Southwestern Scale Company Inc.: Southwestern Scale Expands Into Colorado

The scale servicer, manufacturer, and provider of industrial and commercial-grade weighing scales made the announcement Wednesday.

LOVELAND, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Southwestern Scale Company Inc. (SWSCALE), a servicer, manufacturer, and provider of industrial and commercial-grade weighing scales, has announced that they have opened a new office in Loveland, Colorado, as part of a major initiative to boost efficiency and services in and around the Centennial State. The move comes one week after the company announced they had opened an office in Texas.

The Phoenix-born business is in its 75th year of operation and has been a major player in the American Southwest scale industry for decades.

Mark Murdza, Chief Business Development Officer, said that Colorado expansion has been a long time coming: "We have been shipping heavy capacity scales into Colorado for decades, and we have clients that operate in both Colorado and Arizona. To have boots on the ground in the Rocky Mountain State will allow SWSCALE to deliver our full scope of products, solutions, and services there."

The new office will be managed by Holden Zeunen, one of the operation's newest employees. On this opportunity, Zeunen remarked, "I am so proud to be a part of a team that can bring 75 years of experience to Loveland, Colorado. With our top-tier customer service and weighing solutions, Southwestern Scale will be here for all our customers' needs in the Centennial State!"

Throughout the last 75 years, the business has seen its fair share of defining moments. In addition to their Texas expansion announcement last week, the company announced last year that they were one of only 12 small businesses across the state of Arizona to be recognized as SHARP-certified. SHARP (Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program) was developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to highlight businesses that operate under exemplary safety protocols and standards.

While last year's announcement underscored the company's commitment to safety, this one has highlighted their commitment to growth and, as Murdza confirms, growth that made economic sense for this fast-growing scale enterprise:

"Top ranked in economic performance and economic growth, with positive net migration, being positioned in Colorado was a high priority for Southwestern Scale, and we got it done. Now it's time for the fun to start!"

Their new office is now open at 729 8th Street SE, Building 2 in Loveland (80537) and can be reached at 720-814-1915.

About Southwestern Scale Company Inc.

Established in 1948, Southwestern Scale Company Inc. is the only full-service weighing scale company in the Southwestern United States. The locally owned and operated business, led by the second generation of ownership since inception, services, manufactures, and delivers a wealth of industrial and commercial-grade scales for any industry or operation. For more information about the company, visit swscale.c

