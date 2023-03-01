Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - TriSummit Utilities Inc. ("TriSummit" or "TSU") is pleased to announce today that it has successfully closed its acquisition (the "Transaction") of the Alaska gas distribution, transmission, and storage assets of SEMCO Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA) for approximately C$1.1 billion (US$800 million). The Transaction enhances TriSummit's position as a growing North American utility and renewable energy company, increasing TriSummit's scale and providing greater geographical and business diversification. TSU's wholly owned indirect United States subsidiary Alaska Utility Holdings Inc. ("AUHI") also successfully closed its aggregate US$165 million senior unsecured notes offerings, the net proceeds of which were used to partially finance the Transaction.

The Transaction includes 100 percent ownership of ENSTAR Natural Gas Company ("ENSTAR"), Alaska Pipeline Company, and Norstar Pipeline Company, Inc., as well as a 65 percent indirect interest in Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska, LLC ("CINGSA").

ENSTAR is the largest gas utility in the state of Alaska, servicing approximately 60 percent of the State's population, with 3,626 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline. CINGSA, located in Kenai, is the only commercial, fully contracted, state-regulated gas storage facility in Alaska. Combined, ENSTAR and CINGSA had a 2022 average rate base of approximately US$350 million.

Rate base is an amount that a utility is required to calculate for regulatory purposes, and generally refers to net book value of the utility's assets for regulatory purposes. TSU refers to rate base of its utility business because it believes that such term assist in understanding TSU's business and is commonly used by investors and research analysts to help evaluate the performance of rate-regulated utilities.

