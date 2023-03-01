Billiard Crypto combines the crypto world with the Billiard game through its newly launched Play to Earn services

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Billiard Crypto, an emerging crypto platform in the industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Play to Earn game on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) - Billiard Crypto as a new GameFi project. The project aims to combine the thrill of billiards with the potential of blockchain technology to create a decentralized game that rewards players for their skills.

Billiard Crypto Launches on BSC, with a number of updates to come shortly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/156723_d21ed3fd04cfa81e_002full.jpg

Billiards is a game loved by millions around the world, and Billiard Crypto seeks to bring that same passion to the blockchain world. Developed by a team of experienced game developers, Billiard Crypto is set to revolutionize the world of e-sports by creating a Play to Earn game model that rewards players with cryptocurrency for their in-game achievements.

The dual chain architecture of BSC allows Billiard Crypto to create an environment where players can earn and exchange tokens. Billiard Crypto will leverage the compatibility of BSC with other EVM-compatible chains, such as Ethereum, and blockchains like Solana, to list tokens on major exchanges and offer a seamless experience for users.

Billiard Crypto also has plans to expand on the Polygon Chain, to provide users with even more options to earn and exchange tokens. With these features, Billiard Crypto is set to become the ultimate destination for billiards lovers and gamers looking to earn cryptocurrency while having fun.

Billiard Crypto is a dynamic startup project that brings together a talented team of game developers and blockchain experts who are passionate about creating innovative and engaging experiences for gamers. With a focus on the Play to Earn Game model, Billiard Crypto is striving to be a pioneer in the emerging field of e-sport blockchain games. The project has a clear roadmap for development and is leveraging the power of Polygon Chain to deliver a seamless, fast, and low-cost transaction processing experience for players.

At Billiard Crypto, the company focuses on the future of gaming lies in the convergence of blockchain technology and gaming. The officials at Billiard Crypto are excited to offer players a new way to experience the thrill of billiards while also earning cryptocurrency, and it looks forward to seeing the community grow around this exciting new project.

Consequently, by providing a stepping stone for players to earn rewards and build a community around their love for the game, Billiard Crypto is set to become a key player in the world of blockchain-based gaming. The company is thriving to transform the gaming industry and pave the way for a new era of interactive, decentralized entertainment.

About the Project - Billiard Crypto

Billiard Crypto is a play-to-earn game on Binance Smart Chain that combines the thrill of billiards with the potential of blockchain technology. The game rewards players with cryptocurrency for their in-game achievements and aims to become a stepping stone for a community that loves this game.

Furthermore, potential investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in Billiard Crypto can visit the project's official website, or read the whitepaper for more details.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | CoinMarketCap | CoinGecko | YouTube

###

Billiard Crypto

Josh Martin

contact@billiardcrypto.com

https://billiardcrypto.com/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156723