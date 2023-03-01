Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2023 | 17:50
Taproot Foundation: Hire and Onboard a Winning Team for Your Nonprofit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Taproot Foundation

Wednesday, March 8th at 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT / 11 MT / 11 PT

Register Now

March 1, 2023 /3BL Media/ - The pandemic has had a dramatic effect on people's expectations about work. Couple that with the multi-generational workforce - Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers - and hiring, engaging, and retaining staff has never been trickier. More people than ever are interested in working for organizations with purpose, which provides a unique competitive advantage for non-profits.

Attend our 30-minute webinar on Wednesday, March 8, at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, to learn how to attract, hire and engage talent for your nonprofit in this new world of work.

Register now to join this free webinar-and bring a friend! We always appreciate your support in spreading the word about Taproot.?

After attending the webinar, you can apply what you learned to your own nonprofit's HR strategy with the help of a Taproot volunteer! Sign up on Taproot Plus.

Access this webinar and the Taproot Plus pro bono platform are completely free of cost?for?nonprofits, public schools, and fiscally?social good organizations in the US,?UK, EU, Canada, and India. Select Taproot Plus services are also accessible to US-based small businesses.???

Taproot Foundation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Taproot Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Taproot Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/taproot-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Taproot Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741474/Hire-and-Onboard-a-Winning-Team-for-Your-Nonprofit

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
