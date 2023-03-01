London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Reuters Events is hosting a high-level webinar discussion on March 23rd at 4pm CET focused on how we can 'Prepare for an All-Electric Future'.

Whether it be enforced by policy implementation or the demands of the consumer, change is inevitable. Therefore, collaboration is necessary to optimise our transition towards an era of automotive that we have never seen before. This webinar intends to offer a roadmap of execution as the industry looks to overcome the obstacles ahead towards an all-electric future.

Hear from executives of Ford, Stellantis and Ansys for what is sure to be a must-listen webinar.

Sign up for this free session on February 16th at 4pm CET now.

You will learn from:

Judy Curran, Senior Chief Technologist , Ansys

, Hans Schep, General Manager , Ford Pro Europe

, Ricardo Stamatti, Vice President of E-Mobility , Stellantis

, Moderator: Olga Anapryenka, Co-Founder, Women in Mobility

Register now to listen in live or receive the recordings.

Here are some key concepts you can expect to be addressed in this panel discussion:

Learn the key barriers of producing cost-effective Electric Vehicles to ensure mass adoption.

What does the technology surrounding the electric vehicle infrastructure look like such as the integration of new payment methods, transfer of customer data and charger location maps?

Although each OEM's architecture may vary slightly, how can software be used to simplify processes of what is becoming an increasingly complex product?

Unable to join us live? Not to worry, register for free here and we will send you the recordings after.

