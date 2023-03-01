ROBERTET GROUP ACQUIRES AROMA ESENCIAL

Grasse, March 1, 2023

The Robertet Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Aroma Esencial, a company based in Girona, Spain, specializing in the processing of natural products such as vetiver, patchouli, cedar, ylang-ylang and other strategic products for the aroma industry. Aroma Esencial has a great deal of know-how, a high-end industrial tool for fractionation and molecular distillation, and a range of strategic products for the fine fragrance industry. The Robertet Group is proud to welcome Aroma Esencial and to continue the production of high-quality ingredients to better meet our customers' needs.

Julien Maubert, Director of the Group's Raw Materials Division, says: "This acquisition is fully in line with our desire to consolidate our position as world leader in natural aromatic ingredients and to strengthen our competitive advantage through a unique offering for our customers."

About Robertet :

Robertet S.A. was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and majority family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,000 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of more than 1,700 natural materials and products created in one of its 14 global creation centers. In 2021, the Robertet Group will have achieved a global net turnover in excess of 600 million euros.

